Almost everyone who works at a computer on a daily basis likes to listen to something during the day, and you probably have a favorite music album or go-to playlist that you fire up regularly to help improve your focus and block out external noise. Music can actually become a distraction itself, however, and so recent years have seen the popularity of things like ambient tracks, binaural beats, and ASMR blowing up online. Brain.fm is one of the most popular and unique streaming services for this, and it has teamed up with Tidal Music to offer all-new scientifically curated playlists for sleep, relaxation, and focus — and you can start listening now with your free Tidal 30-day trial. Read on to find out more.

Tidal is a music and video streaming service that has just partnered with Brain.fm to add focus and sleep playlists to its already-expansive library of more than 60 million songs, 250,000 music videos, exclusive content, and more. Just a few examples of Brain.fm content that’s now coming to Tidal include field recordings of rain, nature sounds, and oceans, as well as relaxing classic and jazz musical compositions (to name only a small handful).

Brain.fm is the leading streaming app for meditating, improving focus, and relaxing. Unlike similar apps, Brain.fm utilizes patented techniques to compose audio tracks that are scientifically tested for effectiveness. These tests use fMRI and EEG brain imagining technology to assess human performance and behavior while listening to this “functional music.” The music itself is professionally composed via a method known as neural phase locking, which coordinates neurons in the brain to increase focus, blot out noise, and mitigate distractions. This is in stark contrast to regular music (which is designed to grab your attention, not direct it) or generic “binaural beats” which do not synchronize neurons and thus do not actually have a strong effect on the brain.

This neural phase locking technology applies to music made for sleep and relaxation as well — just the things you need after a long day of intense focus-driven work. The Brain.fm sleep music tracks combine this neural synchronization with 3D ambient sounds to create a sense of gentle rhythmic motion while eliminating disruptive noises that can disturb relaxation or wake you up. A selection of this functional music is now launching on Tidal as well, meaning that subscribers have full access to the Brain.fm library.

You can sign up for your free 30-day Tidal trial now to enjoy these Brain.fm playlists along with the full Tidal library of music and videos. After your trial period, Tidal costs $10 per month for the Premium plan or $20 per month for the hi-fi subscription.

