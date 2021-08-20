When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.

The first thing you’ll notice about the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs is their size. At a thickness of just 1.5 inches, they’re discreet, look great, and offer a lot of functionality without taking up a lot of space. They’re also not big enough to take up adjacent space on the outlets next to them, which is a common problem among bigger smart plugs. Because of their size, they’re a great fit for smaller spaces, such as college dorm rooms. Their versatility also makes them great for busy students since you can essentially swap out which electronics you want to turn into a smart device at any time.

The TP-Link Kasa app lets you control them using any smartphone, as long as you’re connected over the same Wi-Fi network. You won’t have to deal with any pesky hubs or central devices. The app also allows you to define times to turn certain outlets on and off, with options for countdowns, timers, and schedules. These plugs also pair excellently with smart speakers, such as Google Nest Minis or Amazon Echo deals, so that you can turn your appliances on and off with just the sound of your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. These plugs are a great first step for dipping your toe into the world of smart homes before eventually getting more complex devices like Philips Hue deals or smart blinds.

Whether you’re a college student looking to buy a pack of these to bring to campus or someone overwhelmed with smart home planning and looking to start somewhere simple, these plugs are a great option. The TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug is on sale right now for $10 each, $8 off the original price of $18. This is the perfect time for a home upgrade, so click that “Buy Now” button below because these could sell out at any moment.

More Amazon Echo deals

The TP-Link smart plug makes an ideal companion to a variety of voice assistants, including Alexa. That’s why there’s no better time to check out a great smart speaker if you don’t already have one. We’ve rounded up the best deals on Amazon Echo speakers and devices below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations