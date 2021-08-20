  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

By
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug on Wall

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.

The first thing you’ll notice about the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs is their size. At a thickness of just 1.5 inches, they’re discreet, look great, and offer a lot of functionality without taking up a lot of space. They’re also not big enough to take up adjacent space on the outlets next to them, which is a common problem among bigger smart plugs. Because of their size, they’re a great fit for smaller spaces, such as college dorm rooms. Their versatility also makes them great for busy students since you can essentially swap out which electronics you want to turn into a smart device at any time.

The TP-Link Kasa app lets you control them using any smartphone, as long as you’re connected over the same Wi-Fi network. You won’t have to deal with any pesky hubs or central devices. The app also allows you to define times to turn certain outlets on and off, with options for countdowns, timers, and schedules. These plugs also pair excellently with smart speakers, such as Google Nest Minis or Amazon Echo deals, so that you can turn your appliances on and off with just the sound of your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. These plugs are a great first step for dipping your toe into the world of smart homes before eventually getting more complex devices like Philips Hue deals or smart blinds.

Whether you’re a college student looking to buy a pack of these to bring to campus or someone overwhelmed with smart home planning and looking to start somewhere simple, these plugs are a great option. The TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug is on sale right now for $10 each, $8 off the original price of $18. This is the perfect time for a home upgrade, so click that “Buy Now” button below because these could sell out at any moment.

More Amazon Echo deals

The TP-Link smart plug makes an ideal companion to a variety of voice assistants, including Alexa. That’s why there’s no better time to check out a great smart speaker if you don’t already have one. We’ve rounded up the best deals on Amazon Echo speakers and devices below.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$88 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$160 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen) with Wall Mount

$52 $67
Looking to buy a 4th-gen Echo smart hub but don't have anywhere to put it? This bundle redefines what it means to say the walls have ears by coupling it with a wall mount for unbeatable convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$30 $40
Amazon's most popular smart speaker answers questions, keeps you up-to-date with news, sports, and weather, plays music, and can manage other Alexa-compatible smart devices.
Buy at Sears

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$70 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

$215 $330
Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$225 $260
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere, even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Galaxy Watch 3 on Wrist

Best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Best cheap Fitbit deals for August 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Why now is the perfect time to buy an Apple iPad Mini

ipad air 4 vs mini 2019 1

Best cheap air purifier deals for August 2021

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Best cheap Ring Video Doorbell deals for August 2021

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Best cheap space heater deals for August 2021

Stay warm with space heaters

Best cheap Keurig deals for August 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap home security camera deals for August 2021: Arlo, Nest, Ring, EZVIZ

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

Best cheap Amazon Echo deals for August 2021

Halo Infinite will not ship with campaign co-op or forge mode

Several Spartans line up in Halo Infinite.

Best cheap oven deals for August 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for August 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999