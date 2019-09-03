The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to the United Arab Emirates for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, with UFC 242: Kbabib vs. Poirier being the main event this Saturday. UFC 242 will mark the third time the fighting promotion has come to Abu Dhabi and the first time since 2014, with the highlight being a unification title bout between returning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin Poirier. All the action will be streamed on ESPN+, and new subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive bundle deal that can save you $30 off the normal pay-per-view price.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that launched last year and brought sports fully into the digital internet age. ESPN+ was a particularly welcome sight for cord-cutters, as it allows sports fans to stream more than 1,500 live events along with all sort of other content like interviews, press conferences, and exclusive shows – and given ESPN’s cozy relationship with UFC, it’s also the place to watch the UFC 242 pay-per-view this weekend.

The main card of UFC 242 features a matchup between lightweight champion Nurmagomedov and interim championPoirier. Nurmagomedov, a Russian fighter, undefeated with 27 wins, won the lightweight belt from Al Laquinta in April 2018 and then defended it against Conor McGregor later that year in October at UFC 229, but received a suspension after a post-fight altercation with McGregor’s team.

Poirier, with a record of 25 wins and five losses, became the interim champion during Nurmagomedov’s absence after defeating Max Halloway this April at UFC 236. With the champion now returning to the Octacon, UFC 242 will be a unification match with the victor taking home the UFC lightweight title.

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, with the main card fights starting at 2 p.m. ET and the preliminary card slated for 12 p.m. The main card pay-per-view event will air exclusively on ESPN+, so if you haven’t yet jumped on board with this premium streaming service, now’s the time to sign up and take advantage of a bundle offer that lets first-timers score a year’s worth of ESPN+ and the UFC 242 PPV for $80 (saving you $30 off their combined price).

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations