  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

LAST CHANCE: Save $40 on the UFC 264 PPV

By

Time is running out to sign up for ESPN+ now so you save $40 on the UFC 264 PPV. Subscribing to ESPN+ normally costs $60 per year with a UFC PPV ticket costing $70 on top of that but with this offer right now, you can get both for just $90 saving you $40 on the usual price and giving you a year’s worth of ESPN+ alongside the chance to watch the big fight this evening.

UFC 264 is a much anticipated night of UFC fighting. The main card is a lightweight bout between UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier and former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. The pair have met twice before with McGregor winning by a first-round technical knockout in 2014 followed by Poirier winning via second-round knockout in a rematch in January 2021. Anything could happen in this third bout and it’s sure to be a gripping conclusion to an ongoing feud.

Alongside the Poirier vs. McGregor fight is a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, along with heavyweight fights between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy. There’s action from the women too with women’s Bantamweight fighters, Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya duking it out too. It should be quite the night for compelling fights.

If you’re keen to see the big fight (and who isn’t?), your absolute best way to do so is by signing up to ESPN+ right now. ESPN+ costs $60 per year with the UFC 264 PPV card costing $70 but if you buy the two together today, you’ll pay just $90 for the pair. ESPN+ gives you access to plenty of great live sports events along with some of the best sports documentaries and access to ESPN+ originals.

For the sports enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with the ESPN+ package and you’re going to love having a year’s worth of the best sport out there. Snap it up now before the fight this evening and indulge in some great content beforehand. You can use ESPN+ with virtually all modern smart TVs, streaming devices (including phones and tablets), along with web browsers and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

The clock is ticking…

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

If you’ve ever wanted a gaming chair, this Staples deal is a must see

staples-emerge-vortex-vartan-gaming-chairs-featured

Staples is practically giving away this Canon wireless printer

canon imageclass lbp6030w laser printer deal staples july 2021

Best cheap laptop deals for July 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap 4K TV deals for July 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Best cheap OLED TV deals for July 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best cheap QLED TV deals for July 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

The best Walmart TV deals for July 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

The 90 best movies on Hulu right now

Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster in Leave No Trace.

The 60 best movies on HBO Max right now

Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro in No Sudden Move.

The 54 best shows on Hulu right now

The parents from My Wife and Kids on Netflix

Best cheap projector deals for July 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap AirPods deals for July 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for July 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2