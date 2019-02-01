Share

If you’re looking for a way to stream UFC Fight Night 144, or if you’ve just been on the fence about getting ESPN Plus and need a little nudge, then now’s the perfect time to start your 7-day free trial for ESPN’s premium streaming service and give it a spin. The main event for UFC Fight Night 144 is a highly anticipated rematch: The first fight between Assunção and Moraes (which took place at UFC 212 in 2017) ended in a split decision, with Assunção ultimately claiming the victory.

Assunção sits at number three in the official UFC Bantamweight rankings and is heading into this match with a record of 27 wins, five losses, and zero draws, while Moraes (number 4 in the Bantamweight ranks) boasts his own impressive record of 21-5-1. With the recent defeat at Assunção’s hands, there’s little doubt that Moraes is highly motivated to crush his opponent and dish out some payback for his earlier UFC 212 loss.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night 144 on ESPN Plus will feature featherweight fighters José Aldo and Renato Moicano duking it out. Also on the main card are welterweights Demian Maia and Lyman Good. Heading up the preliminary card are middleweights Markus Perez and newcomer Anthony Hernandez, whose fight was originally planned for January’s canceled UFC 233.

The primary lineup of UFC Fight Night 144 is featuring some of the most highly skilled combatants in the MMA world, but the main and co-main events are only two of the 12 matches scheduled for this action-packed Fight Night. Be sure to check out the entire lineup to see all the fighters who will be competing. UFC Fight Night 144: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 is scheduled for Saturday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET – although, with your ESPN+ 7-day free trial, you can watch it later at any time.

You can stream UFC Fight Night 144 totally free with ESPN Plus, so if you can’t get enough MMA, then now’s the perfect time to start your 7-day trial. Your trial subscription gives you full access to everything ESPN Plus has to offer (including pre- and post-fight content like weigh-ins, replays, and highlights), and you can also enjoy plenty of other ongoing events and sports content. Once your free 7-day trial is over, ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time.

