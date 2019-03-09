Share

Another exciting UFC event approaches this weekend, with Fight Night 146 kicking off on Saturday, March 9, in Wichita, Kansas. If you’re a die-hard MMA junkie, then ESPN Plus is the best place to enjoy all of the live matches, pre- and post-fight coverage, and more, and starting your ESPN Plus 7-day trial is the perfect way to do it any time, anywhere, for free.

For UFC Fight Night 146 on ESPN Plus, MMA fans will get to see heavyweights Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Junior “Cigano” dos Santos duking it out in the octagon as the main event. The Texas-born Lewis, number three in UFC’s official heavyweight rankings and coming off of a loss in his last fight, is entering this one with a record of 21 wins and six losses.

The Brazilian Junior dos Santos, by contrast, is currently ranked eighth in the UFC heavyweight category with a record of 20 wins and five losses, but “Cigano” is a former UFC heavyweight champion with an impressive list of victories against seasoned MMA veterans. Lewis has also scored some big wins throughout his career, but the hard-hitting American fighter has not yet won a UFC title for himself (although he did hold championship belts in the Bellator MMA and Legacy FC fighting promotions before signing on with UFC).

The co-main event pits Brazilian Elizeu “Capoeira” dos Santos (ranked 14 among UFC welterweights with a record of 20-5-0) against American Curtis “Curtious” Millender (unranked with a record of 17-3-0), two solid fighters who are both entering this face-off after wins in their latest matches. Thirteen fights in total are planned for the event, so be sure to check out the entire lineup here.

UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs. dos Santos on ESPN Plus will be hosted at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday, March 9. The preliminary card fights air at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card bouts are set for 8 p.m., so now’s the time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can stream the event for free. After your trial is up, ESPN Plus costs only $5 per month or a cheaper $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time.

