Today, Saturday, September 21, Mexico City will host the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the fifth time in MMA history, as UFC Fight Night 159 lights up the Mexico City Arena.

UFC Fight Night: Rodríguez vs. Stephens will air on ESPN+, so if you’re not yet on board with ESPN’s streaming service, then read on to find out more about the event and how you can stream all the action live this weekend.

At UFC Fight Night 159, MMA fans will see featherweight fighters Yair Rodríguez and Jeremy Stephens go head-to-head in the octagon, with a women’s strawweight match between Carla Esparaza and Alexa Grasso serving as the co-main event. Given ESPN’s close relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC Fight Night: Rodríguez vs. Stephens will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ , a premium streaming service that brings all of your favorite sports content right to your mobile device or computer web browser.

Hailing from Mexico, featherweight Yair Rodríguez is a rising star. After signing in 2014, he has won all but one of his eight UFC bouts since then for a total professional record of 11 wins and 2 losses. His American opponent, Jeremy Stephens, is more seasoned, with a record of 28-16 and a UFC career dating back to 2007. UFC Fight Night 159 on ESPN+ is looking to be a classic matchup of an up-and-comer against a veteran, with each combatant hungry to prove himself. Rodríguez has an opportunity to climb even higher in the rankings, while Stephens is looking to show he still has the speed and power for more top-ticket fights.

Both the main and preliminary cards for UFC Fight Night 159 will be airing exclusively on ESPN+, with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the preliminary card starting things off a few hours earlier at 5 p.m. That means you’ll need ESPN+ to stream all the action this today, and you can sign up right now if you haven’t already. ESPN+ offers unlimited online access to all of its sports content for just $5 per month, or you can grab the $50 annual subscription and get it for even cheaper.

