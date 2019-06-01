Digital Trends
How to watch UFC Fight Night Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Smith on ESPN Plus

Lucas Coll
UFC Fight Night 153 Stockholm

MMA fans are gearing up for another exciting night of martial arts action, with UFC Fight Night 153 heading to Stockholm, Sweden this Saturday. ESPN’s increasingly exclusive relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship makes ESPN Plus the best way to stream all of the combat online, and if you don’t want to miss the big fights this weekend, then now’s the time to sign up and start your 7-day trial so you can stream it for free. Read on to find out more about the cards at UFC Fight Night 153 and how you can watch it.

The headlining match of UFC Fight Night Stockholm is a light heavyweight bout between Alxeander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith. Swedish native Gustafsson, ranked number two on the UFC light heavyweight roster, is aptly nicknamed “the Viking” owing to his Scandinavian heritage and impressive 6’ 5” height which gives him a slight reach advantage over his 6’ 4” opponent. The Swede is coming into this fight with a record of 18 wins and five losses – one of which was his most recent defeat against Jon Jones last December at UFC 232.

Interestingly, American Anthony Smith (at number four in the UFC light heavyweight rankings with a record of 31-14) is also entering this fight following a loss at the hands of Jones earlier this year at UFC 235. The co-main event on the primary card is a second light heavyweight matchup between Jimi Manuwa (17-5) and Aleksandar Rakić (11-1); all in all, there are 12 fights planned, and you can check out the whole lineup here.

The UFC Fight Night 153 undercard starts at 10 a.m. ET, with the main card fights slated for 1 p.m. The best way to stream all the MMA goodness online is ESPN Plus, and if you sign up now, you can start your 7-day trial to watch it for free. After your trial period, ESPN Plus will only set you back $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time with no penalty fees.

