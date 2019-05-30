Digital Trends
With May coming to an end, we find ourselves in that sweet transition between spring and summer. Temperatures are rising, and a few days a week we get to experience the blissful feeling of being far too comfortable in shorts and a T-shirt in the outside world. But that never lasts, right? The blistering heat will quickly follow, and if you don’t have a decent AC unit of your own, you’re going to be sweating it out.

We’ve already gathered some of the best AC deals we could find from around the web, but if you’re looking for a name-brand option, Walmart is currently dropping prices on Frigidaire and LG air conditioners. With discounts as much as $200 on Window units, it’s a good time of year to pick up one of these cooling machines before the heat hits.

LG 12,000 BTU Window-Mounted Air Conditioner— $91 off

walmart lg and frigidaire air conditioner deals airc

If you’re looking to pick up a window unit that can cool a decently sized space, this LG model is an option to consider. A 12,000 BTU air conditioner can handle cooling up to 55o square feet of space. This AC unit weighs a solid 93 pounds, so you may need some help installing it, but once it’s part of your home, you can use the remote to raise and lower the temperature.

Normally priced at $570, a solid $91 discount drops the price down to a more reasonable $479.

Frigidaire 28,000 BTU Heavy Duty Air Conditioner— $201 off

walmart lg and frigidaire air conditioner deals temp

A lot of window air conditioners were made to cool off smaller spaces, like the 12,000 BTU LG unit above. So if you need something that can cover a much larger space, you’ll need to rely on something with a little more power. At 28,000 BTU, this Frigidaire air conditioner can cool up to 1,900 square feet of space. It also comes with a temperature sensing remote control to help you adjust its output from afar.

Normally priced at $880 at Walmart, this window AC is on sale of $679. That’s a nice $201 discount you get to hold onto.

Haier 5,000 BTU Window AC— $145

walmart lg and frigidaire air conditioner deals energy

While the other two beefier units above were made to cool larger spaces, this compact 5,000 BTU air conditioner was made to cool much smaller ones. If all you need is some AC in your bedroom to help you sleep at night, this budget option from Haier should do the trick. It can handle keeping up to about 150 square feet of space adequately temperate.

Normally priced at $192 from Walmart, a nice $47 discount drops the price down to just $145.

