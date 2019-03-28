Share

For a long time, cord cutters have had it rough when it came to watching Major League Baseball without a traditional cable service. In contrast to the UFC and Top Rank Boxing (which are easy to watch online thanks to partnerships with streaming services like ESPN Plus), baseball broadcasts are much more controlled by the regional sports networks and MLB itself, leaving many fans in the lurch.

The internet is starting to catch up, however, with this regulation loosening a bit in the past few years. If you’re one of the many people who has cut your cable or satellite subscription but you don’t want to miss the upcoming 2019 season (which starts on March 28), you’ve got a few options. Read on to find out how you can watch Major League Baseball games right on your computer or mobile device — no cable box or satellite dish required — and which streaming service is right for you.

Arguably the best choice for watching MLB games online is FuboTV, which covers all of the Fox and NBC regional sports networks. This lets you stream the games of all 23 Major League Baseball teams that aren’t affected by the MLB’s regional “blackout” rule. (The five teams you can’t stream on Fubo TV are the Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Seattle Mariners — unfortunately, no streaming services offer a workaround yet).

FuboTV offers the widest coverage of MLB teams of all the streaming services, but it’s also the most expensive at $45 per month. If you don’t need a service that lets you watch “in-market” games local to your area, then an Amazon Prime and MLB.tv subscription is a cheaper way to catch out-of-market Major League Baseball games. This is great if you’re a fan of teams that aren’t local to your area or if you’re into fantasy sports leagues.

Prime runs for $13 a month while MLB.tv rings in at $25 per month, bringing this package to $38 monthly. This is really only a good option if you’re already a Prime member, though; if not, then ESPN Plus might be a better choice for streaming out-of-market Major League Baseball games. Your MLB.tv subscription costs $25 a month or $119 a year, but ESPN Plus rings in at just $5 per month, or $50 per year, and you get a ton of other sports content – UFC, NFL, and much more – on top of that.

If you can’t decide which of these is right for you, then you can take advantage of free trials to give each service a spin: FuboTV, MLB.tv, and ESPN Plus all offer 7-day trials, and you can also enjoy your first month of Prime totally free (it gives you access to a bundle of other great Amazon services, too). Each service allows you to stream MLB games online from your computer, modern mobile devices, and even gaming consoles via the companion apps.

Watch MLB with:

FuboTV

Prime Video

ESPN Plus

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.