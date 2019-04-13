Digital Trends
Jacob Kienlen
Today, April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading down to Atlanta for the fourth time in history, and MMA fans are looking forward to one of the most highly anticipated pay-per-view events of the year. UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 will feature two interim championship fights on the main card, and if you want to watch the event online, then you can catch all the action on ESPN+ (with a big discount available for new subscribers). Read on to find out how.

For UFC 236, we’ll be seeing current featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title, with middleweights Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum duking it out for the middleweight belt as the co-main event. As ESPN now holds the broadcasting rights to UFC content for 2019, that’s the only place you can watch this year’s big matches — including pay-per-view events like UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 — and if you want to do it online, ESPN+ is where the action’s at.

ESPN+ was rolled out early last year as the sports broadcaster’s streaming platform, following the growing trend of online streaming slowly replacing traditional cable TV. ESPN Plus gives sports junkies access to a boatload of content, including more than 1,500 live games and fights, pre- and post-event coverage, exclusive shows, and more. For MMA fans looking for a way to stream Holloway vs. Poirier 2 online, the ESPN+ and UFC 236 pay-per-view bundle is a great option.

UFC 236 is a big event for all of the main fighters: Featherweight champion Max H0lloway, one of the best strikers in MMA, has the opportunity to become a two-time title winner if he takes the interim lightweight championship here. He has his work cut out for him, though, as Dustin Poirier has evolved into a punishing and defensively adept pocket-boxer since their 2012 fight (in which Poirier claimed the victory via submission in the first round).

The co-headliner pits Kelvin Gastelum against the undefeated Israel Adesanya. American fighter Gastelum, middleweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen season of UFC’s long-running reality TV series, is hoping to deliver Israel Adesanya his first defeat to claim the interim UFC Middleweight Championship. The Nigerian-born Adesanya has an impressive MMA record of 16 wins with no losses or draws and is ranked number five in UFC’s official middleweight rankings. With Gastelum ranked at number four, this fight could go to either of these two powerful combatants.

The UFC 236 preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday, with the main card fights scheduled for 10 p.m. This is the first UFC pay-per-view event that won’t be sold through U.S. television providers; instead, you’ll need to purchase it through ESPN. If you don’t already have ESPN Plus, then you can get a special deal right now: A year of service (normally $50) plus UFC 236 can be yours for just $80. Current subscribers can still purchase UFC 236 for its normal price of $60. Though ESPN+ is the best option for streaming these fights, there are actually quite a few other ways of watching UFC online.

