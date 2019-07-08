Digital Trends
Get the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019

Drake Hawkins
By
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug

The smart home industry is taking off but, unfortunately, not every appliance in the market today can be connected to a network. A simple workaround for this technological hurdle is smart plugs. This brilliant innovation can automate older appliances without using mechanical timers. If you are looking to improve your smart home game, check the Amazon deal on the WeMo Mini Smart Plug. It got an electrifying 49% discount right after Fourth of July and before Prime Day 2019, and it will work nicely with an array of smart home products.

The WeMo Mini’s price dived to $18 from its usual $35. That is the best price this smart plug has been on Amazon. A deal this good is bound to attract buyers, so make sure to order as much as you need now.

The WeMo Mini gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “plug-and-play”. It directly connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks — no hub required. Just download the free app, plug in your Mini, and start remotely controlling any appliance through your Wi-Fi. With this smart plug, you can now wake up to a fresh pot of coffee or come home to a pleasant environment after being out in the heat or cold.

You can control any home appliance with just your voice using the WeMo Mini. This smart plug works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and other platforms. You can also connect the WeMo app with Apple HomeKit so you can automate appliances by dictating to Siri.

More than convenience and energy savings, the WeMo Mini Smart Plug can give you peace of mind. This device can help prevent electrical fires by allowing you to remotely turn off appliances, which can be especially helpful when you’re out of town. Its Away Mode can make it appear that someone is home by automatically turning lights on and off on a changing schedule.

Get the WeMo Mini Smart Plug at its all-time low of $18 when you order from Amazon today. At almost half its original price, you just need to add a small amount to get two. This is actually a smart decision since two of these compact smart plugs can share the same outlet.

Looking to save more on smart home devices? Check our collection of the best smart home deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

