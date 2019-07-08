Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Bruce Brown
By
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day full width 1756x907

Ten days after Walmart and Google Nest announced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals through July 17, the retail giant and the smart home device manufacturer introduced Google Week. Google Week smart home device deals are valid today through July 16. If the late June announcement was a shot across Amazon’s bow before Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a full frontal assault. Amazon responded to the earlier incursion with its Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, and we fully expect an Amazon artillery barrage in return for today’s move by its most significant retail and smart home competitors.

We’ve found the best discounts on major Google Nest smart home devices during Walmart’s Google Week. You’ll find additional deals for Google Nest devices and compatible products from other manufacturers on Walmart’s Google Week page. With Amazon, Walmart, and Google engaged in what appears to be a price war for retail and smart home supremacy, shoppers can find excellent savings on smart home devices.

Google Home Mini— $24 off

best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
The Google Mini is the smallest smart speaker that works with the Google Assistant digital voice assistant, but it has the full functionality of the original larger and more expensive Google Home. You can talk directly to Google’s search engine to hear the answers to your queries, ask for your favorite tunes, make voice calls, and control the wide and growing number of Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. You don’t need a smart home setup to use the Mini; it’s a competent voice assistant as a stand-alone device.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini is cut to $25 during Walmart’s Google Week. If you wantto  start or add to a Google Assistant smart home network, the price of this entry-level smart speaker has never been lower.

Buy Now

Google Home – Smart Speaker and Google Assistant— $60 off

how to set up voice match google home mutemic 1500x1000
The “full-sized” Google Home smart speaker does everything the Mini above can do, with a notable addition: better music. You won’t find the Google Home’s music quality to be loud or clear enough for a party — other choices can do that well — but for casual listening, in your office or around the house, the Google Home’s sound quality is a big step up from the Mini.

Originally $129, the Google Home smart speaker is just $69 through July 16. If you’re looking for a smart speaker with more than the Home Mini’s minimal sound quality, this is a chance to buy the Google Home at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell— $40 off

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

The top-rated video doorbell in most product round-up comparisons, the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell impressed Digital Trends’ reviewer with its straightforward installation instructions, beautifully clear video day and night, and its integration with Google Assistant.

Regularly priced $229, the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is on sale for $189 through the end of Google Walmart Week. If you’re shopping for a video doorbell that made a believer out of our skeptical reviewer, this could be the time to snap up the Nest Hello at a nicely discounted price.

Buy Now

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast— $14 off

walmart google home deals bundles smart tv kit mini and chromecast
Watching content from your smartphone, tablet, or computer display on your TV screen is called casting, and the Google Chromecast is the standard by which other devices are measured. The Google Smart TV Kit bundles a Chromecast with a Google Home Mini to add Google Assistant voice control. The Chromecast plugs into a USB port on your TV and responds to smartphone app commands.

Ordinarily $74, the Google Smart TV Kit is discounted to $60 from now until July 17. If you want to be able to watch or share your smartphone screen on a big screen TV, this bundle is a convenient and money-saving way to make it happen.

Buy Now

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera— $30 off

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4
The Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera is one of our favorites, especially for its night vision. You can configure the 1080p full HD Nest Cam with a smartphone app, so when the camera’s motion sensor detects activity, it will send an alert to your phone as it begins recording. The weatherproof camera also has two-way audio so you can talk with visitors from any location, whether you are sitting in your house or in a hotel room thousands of miles distant.

Instead of the usual $199 price, Walmart cut the Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera to $169 through July 16. If you want an excellent outdoor security camera at a great price, take advantage of Walmart’s Google Week pricing.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Up Next

Renders reveal Google's upcoming Pixel 4 XL in all its notch-less glory
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Product Review

Say “Hi” to a better bedside buddy

Cute, compact and capable, the $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 is so much more than a smart alarm clock.
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon deal instant pot duo mini 3 quart 2
Smart Home

Amazon and Walmart go head-to-head on Instant Pot prices for 4th of July weekend

The 4th of July weekend is a doubly great time to find deep discounts on popular small kitchen appliances such as Instant Pots. Amazon Prime Day starts July 15 and Walmart and other retailers are going all out on pre-Prime Day sales.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Smart Home

Best Amazon and Walmart July 4th deals on Alexa and Google smart speakers

Amazon and Walmart are gearing up for Prime Day 2019 with early deals on smart home devices. The retail giants are going head-to-head this 4th of July on smart speaker prices, the devices you need to talk with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Hate cutting onions? The best food processors can slice and dice for you

Whether you're an amateur chef just getting started or an experienced cook trying to speed up the cooking process, there are many top-notch food processors on the market. We've rounded up the best.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 5 is a compact, affordable smart display (not an alarm clock)

Amazon just introduced the Echo Show 5, a smart speker with a built-in 5.5-inch display. It's positioned to be the hub of your smart home. It retails for $90 and will start shipping next month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
cyber monday mattress deals 2018 layla sleep
Deals

Best 4th of July mattress sales: Casper, Leesa, and Tempur-Pedic deals

Every year, retailers slash prices on mattresses for 4th of July weekend. With big discounts on Casper, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic, and Sealy mattresses, this is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new bed for less.
Posted By Amanda DePerro
best 4th of july sales 2019
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot deals

Whether you're looking for last-minute July 4 deals on mattresses, appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, or laptops, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it. Here are the 4th of July sales of 2019 that are still going strong.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
How to turn off Google Assistant
Mobile

Hey Google, take a break: How to turn off or limit Google Assistant

If you're uncomfortable with the idea of Google Assistant, or it's popping up uninvited and annoying you, then you can always limit it or turn it off altogether. We'll show you how to dig into those Google Assistant settings right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
tiny heirloom makes luxury homes on wheels home exterior
Smart Home

Yes, your luggage will fit: The best tiny homes for your next 'mini' vacation

Tiny homes are small, but they are mighty. It's the perfect getaway for when you want to travel light. From a secluded cabin in Switzerland to a rotating home in Portland, here are the best tiny homes to stay vacation in.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Tyler Lacoma
best buy deal philips hue starter kit with 2 google home minis connected bulb pack 5
News

Are people losing interest in smart home technology?

Recent analysis of sales trends suggest that the smart home boom may be over and that consumers are beginning to lose interest in the market, but more factors are at play than just simple sales rank.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
awesome tech you cant buy yet trio laptiop monitor feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Potent portables and magnetic monitors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol