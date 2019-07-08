Share

Ten days after Walmart and Google Nest announced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals through July 17, the retail giant and the smart home device manufacturer introduced Google Week. Google Week smart home device deals are valid today through July 16. If the late June announcement was a shot across Amazon’s bow before Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a full frontal assault. Amazon responded to the earlier incursion with its Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, and we fully expect an Amazon artillery barrage in return for today’s move by its most significant retail and smart home competitors.

We’ve found the best discounts on major Google Nest smart home devices during Walmart’s Google Week. You’ll find additional deals for Google Nest devices and compatible products from other manufacturers on Walmart’s Google Week page. With Amazon, Walmart, and Google engaged in what appears to be a price war for retail and smart home supremacy, shoppers can find excellent savings on smart home devices.

Google Home Mini — $24 off



The Google Mini is the smallest smart speaker that works with the Google Assistant digital voice assistant, but it has the full functionality of the original larger and more expensive Google Home. You can talk directly to Google’s search engine to hear the answers to your queries, ask for your favorite tunes, make voice calls, and control the wide and growing number of Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. You don’t need a smart home setup to use the Mini; it’s a competent voice assistant as a stand-alone device.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini is cut to $25 during Walmart’s Google Week. If you wantto start or add to a Google Assistant smart home network, the price of this entry-level smart speaker has never been lower.

Google Home – Smart Speaker and Google Assistant — $60 off



The “full-sized” Google Home smart speaker does everything the Mini above can do, with a notable addition: better music. You won’t find the Google Home’s music quality to be loud or clear enough for a party — other choices can do that well — but for casual listening, in your office or around the house, the Google Home’s sound quality is a big step up from the Mini.

Originally $129, the Google Home smart speaker is just $69 through July 16. If you’re looking for a smart speaker with more than the Home Mini’s minimal sound quality, this is a chance to buy the Google Home at an attractive price.

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell — $40 off

The top-rated video doorbell in most product round-up comparisons, the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell impressed Digital Trends’ reviewer with its straightforward installation instructions, beautifully clear video day and night, and its integration with Google Assistant.

Regularly priced $229, the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is on sale for $189 through the end of Google Walmart Week. If you’re shopping for a video doorbell that made a believer out of our skeptical reviewer, this could be the time to snap up the Nest Hello at a nicely discounted price.

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast — $14 off



Watching content from your smartphone, tablet, or computer display on your TV screen is called casting, and the Google Chromecast is the standard by which other devices are measured. The Google Smart TV Kit bundles a Chromecast with a Google Home Mini to add Google Assistant voice control. The Chromecast plugs into a USB port on your TV and responds to smartphone app commands.

Ordinarily $74, the Google Smart TV Kit is discounted to $60 from now until July 17. If you want to be able to watch or share your smartphone screen on a big screen TV, this bundle is a convenient and money-saving way to make it happen.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera — $30 off



The Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera is one of our favorites, especially for its night vision. You can configure the 1080p full HD Nest Cam with a smartphone app, so when the camera’s motion sensor detects activity, it will send an alert to your phone as it begins recording. The weatherproof camera also has two-way audio so you can talk with visitors from any location, whether you are sitting in your house or in a hotel room thousands of miles distant.

Instead of the usual $199 price, Walmart cut the Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera to $169 through July 16. If you want an excellent outdoor security camera at a great price, take advantage of Walmart’s Google Week pricing.

