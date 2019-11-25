Whether you’re buying a new Xbox One or a laptop on Cyber Monday or Black Friday, storage space is one thing you’ll need to consider. You’ll need plenty of storage to save all those hit games and your precious photos, videos, and more.

While you can already save on Samsung solid-state-drives as part of Amazon’s sales, the online retailer is also cutting prices back on select Western Digital hard drives. From game drives, portable hard drives, and personal servers, now is your chance to save big and boost your storage or backup chances as well.

Starting first with the game drives, you can find a sweet discount on the Western Digital Black 4TB Game Drive. Normally selling for around $130, you can find the 4TB version for $110. A 5TB version is just $10 more at $120, instead of the usual price of $150. Both drives are quite portable and durable and can ensure some fast access to your gaming library, wherever you go. The 5TB version, meanwhile, can hold up to 125 games, based on a 32GB average. That makes it an excellent way to boost the included storage on any game console.

For something that’s a little cheaper, you also can get the WD 2TB My Passport X Portable External Hard Drive on sale. It’s going for roughly 38% off, now on sale for $80. With 2TB of storage, this is an affordable way to add storage to your console without breaking the bank.

Now, there’s the portable hard drives. On this front, there’s a lot of ways choose how you want to store your files on the go. You can save 17% on the stylish looking WD 4TB White-Gold My Passport Ultra Portable External Hard Drive. Or, for something more compact, you can grab a 1TB 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Drive for a stunning 59% discount at just $140.

For a portable backup solution for Macs, you also can grab the WD 1TB My Passport for Mac Portable External Hard Drive for $60, which is 25% off the usual price of $80. It’s specially designed to work with Apple’s Time Machine feature.

Finally, if storage space is important, but you still want something that’s stylish or compact, then you’ll also be able to choose the WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive. It’s now on sale for $100 instead of $120.

There’s also the Western Digital personal Cloud Home Cloud Storage backups. These solutions are keen to what you might find in an office server, but are designed for your home. You can use it to back up almost every device in your home, phone, including laptops, desktops, and more. There are both single- drive and dual-drive versions. Dual-drive versions range from 8TB in storage to 16TB in storage, and are anywhere between 20% to 29% off. Single-drive versions are also on sale for up to 19% off.

