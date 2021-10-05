Why 34,000 Amazon customers love this $150 robot vacuum

Robot vacuums are hit or miss. Some work well and others, well, don’t. Believe it or not, there’s a lot at play inside, like how accurate the various sensors are and how good the core system is at detecting nearby obstacles, and avoiding them. The best way to recognize a good product from a bad one, robot vacuums included, is to look at user reviews, but not just the star rating. If you take some time to read the reviews you’ll soon figure out if an item is worth buying or not. That’s the case with the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim robot vacuum, which has over 49,000 reviews on Amazon, and of those, over 35,000 are positive with a perfect 5-star score.

People love this thing, but most importantly, it’s on sale at a great price. Amazon kicked off the 2021 holiday shopping season by unveiling some Black Friday-worthy deals earlier than ever. It allows customers to shop before things get crazy and have the items delivered on time. There are some great Amazon Black Friday deals available now, by the way, along with some general Black Friday deals, and Robot Vacuum deals, if you want to see what else is out there.

Back to the Eufy RoboVac 11S, it’s normally $230, but right now it’s on sale for $200, with an extra $50 off when you clip the on-page coupon. That drops the final price to $150 with free shipping and free returns, a total savings of $80. The deal is good for both the all-black and the all-white models. You can check that out below, or you can keep reading to find out why so many people adore this robot vacuum.

Why do so many people love the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum?

While the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S will navigate around your home and clean automatically, returning to its dock when it needs to charge, it’s the advanced features that make it such a worthy contender. For example, the super sleek profile allows it to glide effortlessly under furniture that most comparable vacuums cannot. It can clean under couches, chairs, entertainment stands, and much more. The whole time it remains quiet, emitting nothing louder than an operating microwave would, albeit with powerful suction for a thorough clean. The top of the unit is layered in anti-scratch tempered glass so it will retain its glossy, stylish look even after hundreds of hours of use. What’s more, the large battery offers up to 100 minutes of cleaning on hardwood floors, per cycle.

Now, that’s a lot to take in, and it’s a pretty loaded drop of features, so for those disenfranchised, it makes sense to consider what some of its owners are saying. To put it simply, it’s “great” and “very easy to use” with “easy to follow instructions.” Another user describes it as an “excellent robot vacuum, especially for the price.” Might we interject and point out it’s on sale right now too, so the price is even better! Others say “this is what a robot vacuum should be” and that it’s “quiet” and just works! Our reviewer called it a “no-nonsense robot vacuum” in the Eufy RoboVac 11S (BoostIQ) review.

Out of nearly 50,000 global user reviews, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Over 35,000 of those reviews are perfect 5-star ratings from people who are very happy with the vacuum and love it.

What’s the deal?

So, we’ve established that people really love the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim robot vacuum. We know it’s on sale and it’s part of Amazon’s super early Black Friday-worthy deals. The last thing to do is recap how much you’ll be saving, which is $80 off the normal price. Usually $230 for both the all-black and all-white models, it’s now $200. You can save an additional $50 though by clipping an on-page coupon, which drops the price to $150 in your cart with free shipping and free returns. There’s no timer on the deal, at least not yet, but it may not last long, so if you’re interested take advantage while you can!

