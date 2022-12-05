Are you getting tired of chasing TV channel guides to find World Cup soccer matches? If you’ve been trying to find out how to watch World Cup 2022 games in Qatar, we found the slickest way to catch all of the World Cup games leading up to and including the final match on December 18, 2022 for only $20. If you sign up now for the Sling TV Blue bundle, you’ll be able to access both the Fox broadcast and Fox Sports channels so you can catch all the games for just $20. The Sling TV Blue bundle ordinarily costs $40 a month, but you can save $20 by signing up now to get half off for the usual subscription price.

Why you should sign up for Sling TV to watch World Cup 2022

Consistently listed among the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV is a U.S.-only service available with three different streaming bundles. Each bundle has a selection of base channels and be be customized with add-on options for an additional basic monthly cost. The Sling Orange bundle gets you 30+ channels including ESPN and ESPN Sports channels for $40 a month or $20 during the current half-off sale. Sling Blue’s bundle costs the same $40 per month and comes with 40+ channels including Fox and Fox Sports. The third Sling TV bundle is Orange & Blue, which includes all 50 of the channels in the Orange bundle and the Blue bundle. The Sling TV Orange & Blue bundle costs $55 each month, or $27,50 for the first month during this sale. In order to watch the all the remaining World Cup 2022 games including the final on the Fox and Fox Sports channels, get the Blue bundle.

The Sling TV half-off promotion is a step offer available for new subscribers only. If you decide to keep Sling TV after the World Cup 2022 games, the second month’s billing to your credit or debit card will be for the full price. If you may consider continuing the subscription, you can find out everything you need to know about Sling TV. If you don’t want to continue the subscription, be sure to cancel it before the next month. Since the World Cup 2022 ends on December 18, if you sign up now you’ll be able to enjoy all the games and then watch the additional content until the first month is up. To be sure your cancellation is processed on time, we recommend that you cancel a few days before the end of the month to avoid any confusion about wanting to quit.

The World Cup 2022 games are in the knockout rounds with the winning teams from the original team groups playing other winners. So it’s all good soccer, but if you want to see all the games up to and including the December 18 final, a one-month subscription to the Sling TV Blue bundle is a great deal. Instead of the regular $40 monthly charge, you can subscribe for just $20 during the half-off sale, saving a sweet $20.

