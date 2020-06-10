  1. Deals
Hurry! Save $22 on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

Today’s video game consoles are quite powerful, which means the games themselves are better than ever. But to enjoy today’s games, online multiplayer is all but a necessity. We’ve uncovered a tremendous one-day deal at Best Buy on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that saves you nearly 50% on a three-month membership.

Normally $45, Best Buy is selling a three-month membership for just $23, a savings of $22. This price is good for today only, however, and the promotion expires shortly before midnight CT.

Since this is the lowest price we’ve seen yet, we strongly recommend you take advantage before time runs out. Even better, this deal is good for both current and new members, and you can redeem up to three years of Game Pass Ultimate membership on your account at any time. With service costing $15 per month, that’s a great way to lock in this low price (~$8/month) for the foreseeable future.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a step above the standard Xbox Live Gold Membership, which is the cheapest way to enable multiplayer gaming on the console. While it also allows multiplayer gaming, it offers quite a few other features, which we think make it a much better option for hardcore gamers.

The most significant difference between the two is the size of the downloadable game library. Whereas you only have access to a few titles with Gold, with Game Pass Ultimate, there are well over 100 in total — which you can play as much as you want with no restrictions. Newer games are added much more frequently and in more significant numbers than Gold, and we’d argue better quality games, too.

Another key feature is the ability to play Xbox console exclusives the day they release. For example, Microsoft released full versions of Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and State of Decay 2 to Ultimate subscribers — eliminating the need to stand outside your local game shop at midnight.

The discounts are also better: You’ll get 20% off games in the Game Pass library, plus exclusive perks, including in-game add-ons, consumables, and partner offers.

For frequent gamers, we believe Game Pass Ultimate is the far better deal. And at the price Best Buy is selling a three-month membership for, you can’t go wrong.

