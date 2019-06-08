Digital Trends
Features

Orwell’s 1984 was nothing like actual 1984. But it’s exactly like 2019

Jeremy Kaplan
By
1984 orwell trump 2019 predicted perfectly

In 1984, Apple said 1984 wouldn’t be like 1984. George Orwell’s novel describes a dystopian surveillance society as a warning, and Apple positioned itself as a counter to that disturbing future. But here’s the thing: 2019 looks a lot like 1984. And we’re remarkably comfortable with it.

Orwell published one of the great English-language novels on June 8, 1949, 70 years ago today. His book details a society perpetually at war, ruled by an enigmatic figure known only as “Big Brother.” Thanks to secret surveillance, Big Brother’s totalitarian government knows all, punishing thoughtcrimes before they take place and rewarding conformity.

When Steve Jobs and his upstart rebels at Apple used the framework of Orwell’s book to tell a dark story about conformity in the computing world, it seemed distant. In Apple’s famous ad, a hammer-wielding champion blows apart massive screens showing the sneering face of Big Brother.

Apple was right. 1984 wasn’t like 1984, with its goofy suits and Alf and Talking Heads videos on MTV. But today? For starters, it’s hard to ignore the similarities between Big Brother and Donald Trump, whose cult of personality commands, for some, a similar unwavering fealty, even if his attention span is hopefully not as constant.

Look beyond the Big Brother we’ve elected and you’ll see that we’ve built the surveillance society we’ve feared for so long—and maybe it’s not such a problem after all.

We live in a world where devices are constantly listening. The power of voice control is profound, allowing us to check whether we locked the garage door simply by speaking aloud. We’re worried about digital eavesdropping – which is partially why Amazon just allowed you to ask Alexa to forget what you just said — but mostly we’re okay with it.

Far from being clobbered into submission by a totalitarian regime, we’ve sacrificed our privacy for the sake of convenience. I can ask Siri to order a pizza, ask Google to play my favorite song, or have Alexa turn on the air conditioning. And sure, some people are worried, but that’s not stopping us from using this tech.

Facebook Portal+ review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Some of these devices are watching us. Consider Facebook Portal, a voice-activated telescreen that follows you around the room. It literally is watching your every move. Phones, computers and even TVs have cameras that watch us (or do they?).

While useful, these devices have instilled in many a sense of paranoia that’s profoundly at odds with the professed goals of smart home devices. When I brought home an Amazon Fire TV recently, my wife asked why I’d want to bring a device into the living room that spies on us. I couldn’t really argue.

Perhaps Big Brother isn’t bothering us at all, considering the benefits we gain from today’s technology.

You can draw a line at the door: It’s fine in the house, with devices that you’ve bought and (hopefully) control. What happens when you leave, and enter the public space where even more devices are watching?

For the most part, people believe surveillance cameras make us safer.But the enormous screens on London’s Piccadilly Circus use cameras to analyze the makeup of the crowd to choose which advertisements to play, and it’s likely to get more directly and individually focused at breakneck speed. The power of facial-recognition through AI promises to actually track YOU – not just random people. And fears of what that could bring have led to California’s ban on such technology.

Still, is the loss of privacy a terrible thing? Trump aside, perhaps Big Brother isn’t bothering us at all, considering the benefits we gain from today’s technology. Hey Siri: 1984 wasn’t like 1984, but 2019 is.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Cilmeworks Plan to fight Climate Change | Troubleshooting Earth
Emerging Tech

Climeworks wants to clean the atmosphere with a fleet of truck-sized vacuums

Using machines that resemble jet engines, Climeworks wants to fight climate change by extracting CO2 from thin air. The gas can then be sold to carbonated drink and agriculture companies, or sequestered underground.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Algae bloom, Geoengineering using Ocean Fertilization
Emerging Tech

Geoengineering is risky and unproven, but soon it might be necessary

Geoengineering is a field dedicated to purposely changing the world's climate using technology. Call it 'playing god' if you must; here's why its proponents believe it absolutely must happen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Shadow Robot Company Robotic Arm
Emerging Tech

The holy grail of robotics: Inside the quest to build a mechanical human hand

Building an ultra-accurate robot hand has long been the Holy Grail for robotics experts. With its Dexterous Hand project, the U.K.-based Shadow Robot Company may have pulled it off.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
PBM Mariner photogrammetry underwater wrecks global underwater explorers
Emerging Tech

How a clever photography trick is bringing Seattle’s shipwrecks to the surface

The Global Underwater Explorers dive in the waters around Seattle, which are filled with shipwrecks and sunken planes. Kees Beemster Leverenz uses photogrammetry to make 3D models of the wrecks.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Giphy CEO and Founder Alex Chung
Features

The man, the GIF, the legend: An interview with Giphy founder Alex Chung

To get the scoop on Giphy's meteoric rise, Digital Trends dropped by the company's New York HQ and sat down with CEO and founder Alex Chung. During the interview, he hinted at a few of the awesome new things the company plans to release in…
Posted By Riley Winn
us fridges are terrible for the environment but that could change 57114752 2390162031014919 5582910512124919808 n
Smart Home

The world is switching to eco-friendlier fridges and A/Cs, leaving the U.S. behind

If you live in the U.S., there’s a good chance that your refrigerator uses HFC refrigerants, which emit a lot of greenhouse gases. Hydrocarbon alternatives exist, but what will it take to make the switch?
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Jon Snow and friends vs. the White Walkers and the Night King
Movies & TV

HBO and Game of Thrones should learn a lesson from Netflix and Stranger Things

By embracing technologies like 4K, HDR, and high-bitrate audio, Netflix delivers its premium content to your living room with the same care with which it was created. Why doesn’t HBO do the same with ‘Game of Thrones’?
Posted By Parker Hall
the best order to watch star wars movies starwars original trilogy screen vader
Movies & TV

You’re doing it wrong! Here’s the perfect way to watch the Star Wars films

There's more to making the perfect Star Wars movie marathon than just collecting all of the movies. You also need to decide when to watch each of them. Let us propose an altogether different Star Wars viewing order.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Rage 2 Tim Willits interview Bethesda Avalanche Studios combat gunplay id software
Features

Tim Willits talks Doom’s influence on Rage 2 and why there are no sniper rifles

Digital Trends had the opportunity to sit down and speak with Tim Willits, studio director behind Doom developer id Software, to find out more about the development of Bethesda's upcoming first-person shooter Rage 2.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Schell Game's Until You Fall promotional art
Gaming

Schell Games has bucked game industry layoffs for 16 years. Here’s their secret

Pittsburgh-based game developer Schell Games thrived for more than 16 years without laying off a single employee. How is this possible in an industry so well known for turmoil and volatility?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Playing Minecraft Earth on a phone (key art)
Gaming

Minecraft Earth hands-on preview: The next big AR craze Is coming

Minecraft Earth is a new mobile augmented reality game from Microsoft that has Pokémon Go dead in its sites. The cute monster collect-them-all started the genre, but Minecraft Earth hopes to redefine it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 how does fast charging work
Mobile

How does fast charging work? Here’s every single standard compared

Modern smartphones can charge in mere minutes instead of hours. How does fast charging work? Here's a guide to the most popular standards, including Qualcomm Quick Charge, USB Power Delivery, OnePlus Dash Charge, and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
Borderlands
Gaming

Borderlands might be influential but you’ll want to Catch a Ride to the sequel

Borderlands influenced several other first-person shooters, but the original game’s plodding pace and barebones story make it frustrating to play in 2019 and only make the wait for Borderlands 3 more difficult.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tetris gameboy
Gaming

Alexey Pajitnov still hasn’t mastered Tetris, the game he invented 35 years ago

Tetris first fell into the hands of players in 1984 and still has the attention of players almost 35 years later. We caught up with creator Alexey Pajitnov to find out how he feels about the game today.
Posted By Felicia Miranda