J.D. Power survey finds satisfaction levels at all-time high at best U.S. airports

J.D. Power has released its North America Airport Satisfaction Study for 2017, which looked at terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check, and services like food, beverage, and retail. Airports were judged on overall satisfaction based on responses from nearly 35,000 people surveyed in North America, out of a 1,000-point scale. As with last year’s findings, airports continue to see an increase in passenger numbers.

Despite the horror stories of air travel we often see in the news, J.D. Power’s findings suggest otherwise; overall passenger satisfaction in the United States’ best airports is actually at an all-time high, up 18 points from 2016.

The surprising news is noteworthy considering many airports are now handling more flights and people than they were originally designed for (this is especially evident during busy travel seasons, bad weather, or unpredictable situations like the computer glitch that hindered Delta’s operations). But J.D. Power attributes the positive news to airport enhancements that are improving the passenger experience, as well as implementation of new tech and some conventional and unconventional practices.

“Capacity has become a huge challenge for North American airports, with many reporting 100 percent of available parking spots being filled and large airports, such as Orlando International, setting passenger volume records each month for more than three years straight,”said Michael Taylor, airport practice lead at J.D. Power, in a release. “Despite these difficulties, airports are responding with new technology and old-fashioned personal skills to win over harried travelers.”

And technology is playing a role: The study cites Sacramento International Airport’s parking location app as one example, along with Internet access and charging stations. Some airports are using what J.D. Power terms, “high-touch traveler outreach initiatives,” like the use of therapy animals passengers can interact with.

But like last year’s study, J.D. Power notes that major construction projects will continue to affect the ratings of airports, despite best efforts to minimize traveler disruption.

“The trifecta of a steadily improving economy, record passenger volume, and billion-dollar renovation projects unfolding in airports across the country has created a challenging environment for customer satisfaction,” Taylor added. “The fact that many airports are overcoming those challenges is incredibly instructive for the industry as it remodels and improves airport infrastructure.”

So, which airports ranked the best in overall satisfaction for 2017? The study this year divided airports into three categories, and there have been some rearrangements. Orlando, Florida has been named the top “mega U.S. airport,” followed by Detroit and Las Vegas. In the “large U.S. airport” category, John Wayne in California took the top spot, beating last year’s winner, Portland International in Oregon (Portland drops to fifth). The Sacramento, California airport was named the “best medium airport,” pushing last year’s winner, Indianapolis, Indiana, to second place.

Here are J.D. Power’s top-ranked airports in the United States for 2017.