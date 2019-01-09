Digital Trends
Features

The Teslasuit could turn Black Mirror’s terrifying ‘Playtest’ into a reality

Felicia Miranda
By

Black Mirror is a show that takes hypothetical looks into the future of modern tech. Usually with a dark twist, the scenarios you’ll find in it are typically pretty outlandish. Playtest is one of those episodes that seems like pure science fiction. Or, well, it used to.

teslasuit experience ces 2019 black mirror

Playtest follows a young fellow named Cooper, who lands a job as a tester for a game company that specializes in survival horror games. At his new gig, he tries out some new AR technology that warps his reality into the most terrifying experience possible, based on the responses from its user. What follows is a series of seemingly real and horrifying events that, unknown to Cooper, are an illusion created by the new AR technology.

VR/AR technology isn’t yet immersive enough to recreate an experience as powerful as Playtest, but an up-and-coming full-body haptic suit could change that. It’s called the Teslasuit.

The future of immersion

teslasuit experience ces 2019

Using electro-tactile haptic feedback, the Teslasuit can mimic sensations like bumping into a wall, touching an object, or the impact of a punch in AR/VR settings. We witnessed these sensations first-hand at CES 2019. From the prickly patter of raindrops to growing waves of static, we experienced how the Teslasuit can bring virtual worlds to life.

That’s not all the suit can do. Motion capture, climate control, and biometrics are on its list of capabilities. Features like that make Black Mirror’s Playtest episode a real-life possibility.

Motion capture reveals how a person moves and responds to their environment, while climate control can adjust the temperature inside the suit. Biometric data reveals things like their current heart rate, stress levels, and overall mental and emotional state.

teslasuit experience ces 2019 full body haptic

Combine these features with the haptic feedback system and you get a real-life version of Mushroom, the AR computer that put Cooper through the most terrifying video game of his life in Playtest.

Data meets artificial intelligence

The most important part of this equation, though, is biometrics — the key to creating experiences that are catered to the user. Teslasuit Co-Founder Dimitri Mikhalchuk explained the biometric data collected by the suit can determine if the user is uninterested, tired, nervous, stressed, or scared. That’s the kind of information that can be used in virtual or augmented realities in response to a user’s current physical and mental state.

Mikhalchuk envisions the Teslasuit being used exactly like that in the near future. But it’s up to game developers to step up to the challenge.

“This is very important for the gaming industry. We see that in the future, when we come to the end user market, that we will be able to offer a lot of data sensing for the developers to process, for the AI itself to adjust the game to the player,” Mikhalchuk explained.  “We could run alternative endings, alternative scenarios because that suit would actually provide the computer with the knowledge of how the person feels in that specific environment.”

That sounds like the immersive VR experience many have hoped for since its introduction. It also sounds a little bit scary.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ride through the sky and get fit on the fly with the NordicTrack VR Bike
Up Next

2020 Ford Explorer is aimed at being a smarter, sportier family hauler
instant pot ace blender review
Smart Home

Instant Pot is crazy popular, but should you give its blender a whirl?

Instant Pot is changing the way we think about blending devices. The Ace Blender can actually cook foods and blend them at the same time. Here's what I thought of the Ace.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

HTC brings two new headsets, a VR browser, and ‘Netflix for VR’ to CES 2019

HTC Vive made several new announcements to CES 2019, including two new headsets, a new subscription service, and a new user interface that completely transforms how applications are launched.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Audi Holoride experience
Cars

Audi’s VR-based in-car entertainment turns your car into a spaceship

Audi has teamed up with Disney to revolutionize in-car entertainment. It synced the forward, backward, and lateral movements of a car with a VR-based video to create an experience that's deeply immersive and highly engaging.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan Invisible-to-Visible technology concept
Cars

Nissan’s ‘invisible-to-visible’ tech makes driving similar to a video game

At CES 2019, Nissan will demonstrate technology meant to merge the real world with a virtual one called the Metaverse. The automaker believes future cars could use this invisible-to-visible tech to provide drivers with relevant info.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Fionn Whitehead in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Movies & TV

‘Bandersnatch’ leads to the delay of ‘Black Mirror’ season 5

Bandersnatch, the interactive movie that's taking Netflix by storm, was so complicated to make that the Black Mirror team was forced to delay the upcoming season of the dystopian science-fiction series.
Posted By Chris Gates
Smart Home

How Alexa and Google Home can lend a hand over the holidays

Voice assistants are great helpers in the kitchen, so Alexa and Google Home are extra useful for holidays. Here are some ways your smart speakers can keep you in the holiday spirit.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
2019 photography trends hip and stylish senior woman with skateboard
Photography

Authentic, holistic photography is in: 2019’s upcoming photography trends

What types of imagery are we most drawn to? According to recent stock photography data from Adobe and StoryBlocks, authentic, holistic, and humanitarian content will be in high demand in 2019.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2019 camera tech predictions pexels photo 417059
Photography

From 8K to A.I., this is what might come to cameras in 2019

What will 2019 have in store for camera tech? Don't be too surprised if video hits 8K resolution and cameras begin to incorporate the same artificial intelligence features being used in smartphone cameras today.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

From solar probes to A.I. art, these breakthroughs changed the course of 2018

2018 as a whole was equal parts weird, worrying, and wonderful. The same can be said of the science that happened this year. Here’s our recap — in no particular order — of the most outstanding scientific breakthroughs, news, and…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
5G
Emerging Tech

5 tech trends to watch in 2019 (and a reality check on last year’s picks)

Innovation in the tech industry moves at a breakneck pace, and 2018 was a fantastic example of that. Wireless companies took gigantic steps towards 5G (including merging to get there), while Google wowed us with its Duplex AI. Despite…
Posted By Ed Oswald
photographer dixie dixon on camera tech inspiration shooting fashion photos 11
Photography

Photographer Dixie Dixon on camera tech, inspiration, and shooting fashion

Fashion and lifestyle photographer Dixie Dixon has a knack for creating allure on sets. Take an inside look into how she works in this Q&A with advice for new photographers, working with models, and more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
smart home trends google assistant
Smart Home

Alexa toilets, robot ovens, and all the other smart home tech coming to CES

CES 2019 is finally here. So what smart home trends can we expect to see this year? Regardless of what you seek, chances are you'll find it on the floor at CES 2019. Here's what we're expecting to see.
Posted By Kim Wetzel