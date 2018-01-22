‘Rise & Fall’ is a new era for 'Civ VI,' but we're not sure it's a Golden Age

Civilization VI felt more polished and feature-complete than any previous iteration of the venerable PC strategy series. It’s a fantastic game that’s only grown better through balance updates and content additions since launch, but it’s left some veteran players feeling a little cold. For all the new polish and clever design changes, the underlying gameplay feels very similar to that of its 2010 predecessor, Civilization V. That basic familiarity makes it easy to get into, but hard to get excited about, especially for fans who’ve already played the last game to death.

As such, Civilization VI: Rise & Fall, the game’s first expansion, will launch next month shouldering a heavy burden. Civ scholars are looking for it to give VI its own identity, and push the series in new and compelling directions.

The expectations were already high: Civ V’s first expansion Gods & Kings, added espionage, religion, and a substantial combat overhaul, all of which really invigorated the mid-game in particular. Civ VI launched with all of those features already integrated, however, so the developers needed to explore further afield for new and interesting systems. Based on our time with a preview build provided by 2K, which allowed for abridged, 150-turn games, their additions seem interesting and mechanically sound, but we still aren’t sure whether they give Civ VI the spice it needs to really come to life.

Golden years, gold, whop, whop, whop

The banner feature of Rise & Fall — to which the title refers — is the addition of world eras and “dark ages,” which complement and expand on the series’ long-running idea of golden ages. Accomplishing in-game actions like founding or conquering cities, discovering natural wonders, or clearing barbarian camps nets you Era Score points, which determine at the end of each era whether your next one will be a Dark, Normal, or Golden Age. These eras loosely correspond to the series technological eras — Ancient, Classical, Medieval, etc. They won’t line up precisely with when every individual hits a given epoch.

Every action that earns you Era Score gets recorded as a “Historical Moment” on a new Timeline that serves as a linear, illustrated document to record your civ’s story. The system adds a steady stream of pop-up rewards for things you’d already do in a standard game of Civ, scratching that “achievement itch” and shaping your discrete actions into a more coherent narrative.

At the end of each era, your Score is tallied and passing particular thresholds determines whether your next World Era will be a Dark, Normal, Golden, or Heroic Age. This manifests as a choice of a Dedication bonus from one of four options, commemorating your deeds of the past age and shaping your people’s priorities for the next.

Normal Dedications grant you a particular way to earn Era Score (such as by triggering scientific Eureka moments), dedications earned in a Golden Ages give you direct gameplay bonuses, like stronger religious units or a gold bonus to international trade routes. Dedications earned during a Dark Age often involve a trade-off (such as an Inquisition that boosts the spread of your religion at the cost of your science output), but make it easier to earn a Golden Age in the next round. Earning a golden age after a dark age, triggers a “Heroic Age,” wherein you can choose three Dedications instead of just one.

This World Era system provides another layer of top-level structure to the overall game. Era score provides a mid-to-long-term goal that interacts with every system in the game. You do so many different things in a given game of Civ, but often long stretches of centuries can just blur together. This system provides a nicely structured intermediary between the game’s overall win conditions and the myriad short-term goals that get you there. The Timeline and Historical Moments nicely supplement that added sense of pacing by giving you a living reference for your civ’s story, so at any time you can go back and reflect on what noteworthy things you achieved in a given period.

Is your heart in it?

Rise and Fall also revamps the series’ long-standing citizen “Happiness” system, and replaces is with a new barometer for success, loyalty. Each city has a loyalty score based on factors like proximity to your other cities (or the cities of foreign powers). If a city’s Loyalty drops too low, they might go independent, or even flip to join a competing nation.

The fastest way to secure a city’s Loyalty is to install a Governor, which is the third major new mechanic. Governors are assigned to cities, bolstering their Loyalty and granting bonuses unique to each of the seven available. Unlocking certain Civics nets you Governor Titles, which can be used to unlock a new Governor or to upgrade an existing one with a new power. Earning a Golden and Dark age respectively bolsters or weakens your citizens’ Loyalty substantially. There are seven distinct Governors with different strengths, such as improving a city’s religious pressure or its military defenses. Each civ has access to the same set of Governors, and can only employ each one once.

Like the Districts system, which was one of the most significant additions to Civ VI, Governors provide another means of specializing your cities and give them unique characteristics. The choice of seven governors, each with their own unique skill tree, and your ability to move them around as necessary, adds another layer of strategic decision-making to the whole game without majorly shaking anything up.

The switch to Loyalty didn’t present any opportunities or challenges during our time with the game, beyond the need to install a Governor to secure the first new city on each continent. The designers’ stated intent with Loyalty was to provide a way for non-militaristic civs to pressure borders and engage with the map once most of the available land has been settled (as was possible through Culture manipulation in previous titles). We expect it may weigh more heavily on the late game, which we didn’t see.

Filling in, not building out

We’re not yet sure how to feel about Rise & Fall. Like essentially every other element of Civilization VI’s design, all of its additions to the game are thoughtful, balanced, and elegant, adding more structure and interesting opportunities for decision-making throughout the whole game.

We also shouldn’t discount the value of simply adding more basic components to the game (resources, wonders, civilizations, units, etc.), all of which fits in quite solid well. Their addition to the game is non-linear, since more variety in the game’s content has a combinatorial effect on the different ways that games can play out.

While Rise & Fall does a lot to fill in and shape the game’s tempo and strategic space, it also doesn’t seem to add any major new wrinkles that fundamentally mix up how the game feels and plays. It’s strictly an improvement over the base game of Civilization VI, and fans will find a lot to enjoy, but we are not yet convinced that it brings the innovation for which we had hoped.

Civilization VI: Rise & Fall launches February 8, 2018, on Windows PC (with Mac to follow later this year). We’ll have full review around launch with our definitive thoughts on the expansion.