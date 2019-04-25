Digital Trends
Game Reviews

Days Gone review

Something's rotten in Days Gone, and it's not the zombies

1 of 14
days gone 20190409234645
days gone 20190412003529
days gone 20190412003426
days gone 20190411232659
days gone 20190410002321
days gone 20190414004515
days gone 20190412191204
days gone 20190411231722
days gone 20190409235536
days gone 20190409235549
days gone 20190411202835
days gone 20190410232057
days gone 20190410001730
days gone 20190411202908
Days Gone is a generic open world zombie fest riddled with tedium and performance issues.
Days Gone is a generic open world zombie fest riddled with tedium and performance issues.
Days Gone is a generic open world zombie fest riddled with tedium and performance issues.

Highs

  • Good dialogue, acting performances
  • Spacious open world

Lows

  • Loads of performance issues
  • Needless survival mechanics
  • Poor stealth and gunplay

DT Editors' Rating

5.0
Scores Explained How we test
Steven Petite
By

While you technically haven’t played it, you have played Days Gone before. It’s SIE Bend Studio’s first console game since 2004 and it has many of the same trappings of modern open world games — tired, repetitive missions, a vague and predictable post-apocalyptic story, and tedious survival mechanics thrown in for good measure.

It’s a confounding experience. Not only does it refrain from bringing any new ideas to the table, but the execution of its well-trodden features and mechanics is often below average. Gunplay is weak and imprecise, melee combat is dull, and stealth is unbalanced and finicky. Even the fast travel system is annoyingly tied to your motorcycle’s fuel and whether or not you’ve cleared out infestations of zombies — sorry, “Freakers” — in the area. To make matters worse, performance on the base PS4 is consistently bad. Framerate frequently drops, creating jagged visuals and stuttering delays.

I spent a total of 36 hours — 1.5 Days Gone — inside post-apocalyptic Oregon, and I’m most struck by the blandness of it all. Hour after hour sifted away uneventfully, and when it was finally over, I mostly felt numb, unmoved by its many parts that never coalesce to create something more than a familiar, shoddy void.

Genre clash

About two years before the events of Days Gone, a virus mutated a significant portion of the population into cannibalistic monsters known as Freakers. The world quickly devolved into chaos, and many lives were lost beyond just the infected, including Deacon St. John’s wife, Sarah. Days Gone picks up roughly two years after the onset of the apocalypse. Deacon and his best buddy Boozeman (Deacon’s words, not mine), live the drifter life, working odd jobs for the various encampments in the area, just trying to survive.

days gone 20190410002321

At first blush, Days Gone appears to be a traditional third person action game. But in practice, it’s more of a stealth game laced with action sequences. Freakers move quickly and come in a few varieties; they roam the roads, dwell in buildings, and lurk in the dense Pacific Northwest forestry. They are alerted by sound even more so than sight. Very quickly it’s shown that the best way to manage the Freaker population, and even the human enemy groups, is through careful consideration and cautious movements.

Up close, Days Gone turns into a hack and slash game with repetitive animations.

Though it is interesting to have a truly open world game indebted to stealth, cracks in the foundation are quickly exposed. The stealth detection, for starters, simply isn’t very good. Sometimes you’re discovered when the on screen detector shows you as hidden and silent, and other times you can stomp around like an elephant unseen by both humans and Freakers.

Further contributing to Days Gone’s disappointing mechanics is the melee combat itself. Deacon’s always on-hand boot knife is pitifully weak, but also incredibly inconsistent. Sometimes I killed enemies with three or four slashes and other times it took closer to ten. Melee weapons you find such as axes, machetes, and baseball bats, do more damage, but they also degrade quickly. Up close, Days Gone turns into a hack and slash game with repetitive animations. Killing blow animations are cool, but overall it gets stale too quickly.

Long range combat with guns, from pistols to shotguns to crossbows to automatic rifles, is available from the jump, too. But this is one of those zombie games that has annoying rules when it comes to bullets. Shoot a zombie or human in the head, and they’ll drop instantly. Shoot them in the chest and you could unload six, seven, even eight shots before they fall.

Most of the weapons feel rather toy-like and imprecise as well. Ammunition, especially early on, is fairly limited. It has a Resident Evil 4 vibe in this sense. Ammo isn’t necessarily rare, but it’s fairly easy to run out in the first half of the game if you aren’t getting headshots. Human enemies necessitate more firepower simply because they routinely have guns as well, but they aren’t particularly smart, making battles with groups of Rippers or Marauders far too predictable.

Days Gone’s balancing act between making Deacon St. John a hybrid stealthy assassin/action hero never quite gels. All throughout the adventure, you’re encouraged to seek out stealth takedowns, to conserve ammo for boss-type enemies and run ins with other gun-toting humans. The mission structure, a mix of dedicated stealth missions, fetch quests, and eliminate “x” number of enemies, rarely dabbles with the unexpected. This is essentially an all you can eat menu of open world mission types you’ve played plenty of times before.

This is essentially an all you can eat menu of open world mission types you’ve played plenty of times before.

And then, after spending so much time playing cautiously, you have to confront a central foe that’s talked about from the very beginning: hordes. Hordes are packs of hundreds of Freakers. Taking down an entire horde has absolutely nothing to do with stealth. In missions, when hordes have boss meters, the stealth is actually kind of broken. Even if you sneak up on a horde feasting in a pit together, it’s hard to actually get the jump on them.

The horde-specific (giant) molotov doesn’t appear to deal damage to the boss meter health bar until they are alerted to your presence. On numerous occasions, I seemingly burned through a third of the horde, only to see little or no damage dealt to the meter. Additionally, the giant molotov is designed to take out a bunch of the Freakers as they squeeze through a tight space. But it simply doesn’t work as advertised as the flames go out long before it can do serious damage to the group.

It might be telling that the only time I was offered to skip a gameplay section in Days Gone was when I was up against a horde in a main mission, and that’s likely because once you’re surrounded, you’re as good as dead. Optional horde encounters fare a bit better, but there’s still an issue. Taking down hordes, which have been shown in trailers, isn’t fun. You have to alternate between shooting, throwing explosives, and running away from the pack. Or you can find a high vantage point where they sometimes can’t reach you. Downing hordes is all about having enough (and the right type of) firepower, not skill or technique.

Open world tedium

Much of your time in Days Gone, like many open world games, is spent traveling to the next objective. As a former bike gang member, Deacon has a trusty motorcycle. Actually, everyone in Days Gone gets around on motorcycles, despite plenty of abandoned cars to be found on the roads.

Perhaps in an effort to up the survival elements of Days Gone, your bike has to be refueled and maintained. At first, this seems like a novel mechanic. Rarely do games care about such matters of realism. But here, your bike runs out of fuel and takes damage to the point of needing engine maintenance. This happens quite often — too often. Deacon’s bike gets criminally low mileage and moves at the pace of a moped before being upgraded, which can’t be done for at least a few hours. On top of that, it takes damage easily. Your bike can eventually be quite impressive, but the work it takes to get there doesn’t feel rewarding.

days gone 20190411203142

All of this would be fine if there seemed to be a good reason behind it, but running out of gas or needing to find scrap to repair the engine never feels like a dire situation. Instead, it’s an annoyance. The sprawling, forested region of Oregon is Freaker-infested, but there’s never more than a handful within eyeshot outside of hordes and inside mission areas. Needing to manually refuel doesn’t raise the stakes, it only delays progress, pushing back the next meaningful moment.

Even fast travel is connected to fuel, meaning that you cannot get to a fast travel spot in a hurry without the proper amount of fuel. Again, this is theoretically supposed to raise the stakes, but the survival elements simply aren’t there. This is exacerbated by the fact fast travel is limited by Freaker nests, giant grotesque bird nests in walls where a few Freakers live. If the nests nearby haven’t been destroyed, you’re locked from fast traveling. While the number of nests in an area pops up on screen, the area itself isn’t clearly defined, so you’ll likely wind up doubling back in your search.

The dialogue is well written and acted, but the arc follows a predictable trajectory.

Adding to the perceived survival elements is, of course, crafting. It’s a minimalistic system comprised of around a dozen key items found in buildings, abandoned cars, and throughout wildlife. Components combine to create medicine cocktails, molotovs, pipe bombs, and traps for Freakers. However, if you take the time to search buildings and mission areas, you’ll rarely run out of required items, which is nice, but like the bike mechanics, it makes crafting feel rather pointless.

The survival aspects are shoehorned in for authenticity. This is a post-apocalyptic world, after all. Things aren’t supposed to come easy. But the crafting and resource management fall into the category of busy work, simply because the open world frequently chips away at the stakes. Scouring abandoned buildings for resources is dull, not risky.

Stealth is a huge factor in missions, but it has little bearing on the massive stretches of time spent exploring the rich, but ultimately hollow world. It’s only truly dangerous in mission and objective areas. So everything Days Gone leans into thematically gets washed away in the tedium that exists in the vast stretches between the perilous moments.

Even the setup, with two men living alone in the post-apocalypse, sets up Days Gone like a survival game. But it mostly doesn’t feel like one, with the exception of certain missions. The open world hinders the survival elements while the story itself revolves around them, and although the dialogue is well written and acted, the arc follows a predictable, if slightly long winded, trajectory. The cutscenes are well shot and plentiful, but the story that unfolds is hurt by the long stretches of tedium in between the pivotal moments.

Frames gone

Even if Days Gone had excellent mechanics, engaging missions, and a story that kept you guessing, it would still have a big problem: performance. Though I didn’t get to test it on a PS4 Pro, Days Gone has persistent problems on the base PS4. From combat and how Deacon walks to the way he gets on and off his bike, everything feels a bit janky. Textures routinely clip into another, and I experienced a handful of crashes and about a dozen freezes that lasted more than a couple seconds.

The crashes and freezes, spanning across 36 hours of play, are forgivable in my opinion. But the framerate is a constant problem. It’s not an exaggeration to say that every minute spent playing Days Gone resulted in numerous framerate drops. This happens frequently when riding across the open road, in combat, and even when just a single enemy or small building comes on screen. I’m not a framerate stickler by any means, but these drops are very noticeable. The screen stutters multiple times before returning to normal before starting up again soon after. It’s never-ending and unpredictable as to what causes it. The only predictable aspect of these performance issues is that they happen, a lot.

Sony promised that the day one patch would address performance on the base PS4. Since I have not experienced Days Gone with the patch, I cannot assess these performance improvements. As of now, the performance alone may be hard to deal with for some players. Occasional framerate drops can be forgiven in big budget, ambitious games like Days Gone, but these issues aren’t intermittent. They are, as of now, a core feature.

DT Gameplay

Our Take

Days Gone may have excellent dialogue and enjoyable cutscenes but it’s obvious that its gameplay didn’t receive that same level of refinement. It fashions itself as a stealth game, but the stealth mechanics are sometimes unpredictable and the melee combat grows stale quickly. Its pivotal moments turn its hero into an action star, but gunplay is underwhelming and lacks any real thrill. Though it places you in a post-apocalyptic setting, the survival mechanics do nothing more than add monotony without ever raising the stakes. Constant framerate drops and stuttering significantly hurts the experience on the base PS4. Sadly, Days Gone is the first real clunker of a PS4 exclusive.

Is there a better alternative?

Yes, there are tons of better open world options, including the recent Division 2 and Far Cry: New Dawn. For great open world PS4 exclusives, look no further than recent years: God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

How long will it last?

It took me 36 hours to complete the campaign and a bunch of side missions.

Should you buy it?

No, there are plenty of better open world games out there than Days Gone.

Anthem update version 1.1.0 patch notes Sunken Cell weapon loadout contract mission fort tarsis
Gaming

Anthem update 1.1.0 adds new stronghold, subtracts need to visit Fort Tarsis

Anthem update version 1.1.0 patch notes reveal overhauled mechanics that allow players to stay in the fight longer and even change weapons without going to Fort Tarsis or the Launch Bay.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Days Gone beginner's guide
Gaming

Tips and tricks for beginners entering the postapocalypse in Days Gone

Days Gone has finally arrived on PS4 after multiple days. After more than 35 hours spent in the post-apocalyptic vision of the Pacific Northwest, we've learned a lot. Here are ten tips and tricks to help you get started.
Posted By Steven Petite
Days Gone Fast Travel Guide
Gaming

Jump on your hog and use our guide to fast traveling in Days Gone

Days Gone has a large open world set in the Pacific Northwest, with the main means of travel being Deacon's motorcycle. Fast travel exists, but it's not as simple as it is in some other open world games. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
devil may cry 5 release date and combat trailer playable character announcement
Gaming

Make some room in your backlog. Here are all the games to look out for in 2019

2019 is already a huge year for video games, with a large number of series getting new installments, including some that have been dormant for years. Brand new franchises are also being created.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
playstation 4 remote play coming to windows mac ps4 streaming thumb
Gaming

You can now stream PS4 games on your PC using Remote Play (and here’s how)

Remote Play is one of the PlaySation 4's most intriguing features. This guide will show you how to properly set up Remote Play, so you can start streaming your PS4 games on your PlayStation Vita, PC, Mac, or Xperia device.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Persona 5 The Royale release date update new enhancements upgrades new edition
Gaming

Persona 5 The Royal due in 2020, will introduce new character and story chapter

Details for Persona 5 The Royal, an enhanced re-release of the original game, have been revealed in a new trailer from Atlus. The Royal introduces a new character that joins the Phantom Thieves and improves the overall experience.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's upcoming Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi graphics cards could be available as soon as July 2019 — as long as it's not delayed by stock problems. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best computer desks version 1439475032 artifox desk 02
Computing

Working hard or hardly working? Do it right with these versatile PC desks

Looking for a new piece of furniture that will fit in your office, dorm, or gaming cave? Here are some of our favorite computer desks on the market, whether you're a serious gamer looking for an upgrade, or just moved into a new space.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
5 iphone games you need to play this week mortal kombat x screen1
Gaming

From the most 'Toasty!' to the least, here are the Mortal Kombat games ranked

The Mortal Kombat franchise has provided shocking delights and spilled copious pints of blood since 1992. With Mortal Kombat 11 out now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, we decided to rank the mainline fighting series from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Collected ’em all? Here are 10 collection-based RPGs Pokémon fans should try

The Pokémon games offer more than 700 monsters to catch and train, sure, but what do you do once you've caught 'em all? These 10 Pokémon-style games will help you find your next fix when need a new set of critters to catch and train.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Anthem BioWare roadmap Act 1 content cataclysm delay
Gaming

Anthem Act 1 features and content delayed, including Cataclysm world event

The features and events from Act 1 in the Anthem road map are taking a backseat as the developers work on the game's direction while bluntly stating that the online shooter is a long way from being the game they want it to be.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

15 Nintendo Switch games you should play in handheld mode

The Nintendo Switch's handheld mode is more than a convenient way to play games -- it's also the preferable way for some titles. Here are 15 Nintendo Switch games you should play in handheld mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Steven Petite
square enix no microtransactions console games nier automata gall
Gaming

These are all the games we want to see from Square Enix at E3 2019

Square Enix will once again hold its own press conference for E3 2019. These are the games we want the company to show during the event, including the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin