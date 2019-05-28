Digital Trends
Game Reviews

Super Mario Maker 2 hands-on review

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you invite friends to your DIY torture castles

1 of 13
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 001
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 002
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 003
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 004
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 005
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 006
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 007
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 008
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 009
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 010
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 011
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 012
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 013
Super Mario Maker 2 has everything the game needs to break out of its niche
Super Mario Maker 2 has everything the game needs to break out of its niche
Super Mario Maker 2 has everything the game needs to break out of its niche

Highs

  • Local/Online Co-op and multiplayer bring group fun
  • Quality of life improvements to Course Builder
  • Story Mode offers a more casual player experience
  • Clear Conditions add more variety and challenge

Lows

  • Wait times on building in Story Mode feel like filler
  • Creating levels on Pro controller doesn't feel great
Felicia Miranda
By

Super Mario Maker placed the tools of our favorite plumber into the hands of its players, and for the first time ever, gave us the power to create, play, and share our levels. It was a bold move for Nintendo, a company known for holding on tightly to its franchises as if they were little baby Yoshi. Nearly four years after passing Mario’s hammer to its players, Nintendo continues to reap the benefits.

Super Mario Maker retains a fanbase so loyal that Twitch and YouTube creators have made entire careers out of playing their viewers’ creations, often failing miserably at them, but still garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Knowing this, it makes sense we’re getting Super Mario Maker 2. With Story Mode, online and local multiplayer/co-op, and a more robust Course Maker, the sequel tries to broaden the game’s appeal while adding much-wanted features for hardcore fans.

Mario the Hustler

Mario may have ditched his plunger in exchange for an adventure abroad, but Story Mode in Super Mario Maker 2 sees him assume the role of a real hustler. Something terrible has happened to Peach’s castle and, of course, it’s up to Nintendo’s best boy to fix it.

You’re taken to a castle site where you’ll find Taskmaster Toad, Chief Toadette, and the Builder Toads all working on the restoration of the Princess’ castle. The problem is that in order to start rebuilding the castle, the Toads need some coin. Lots of it.

super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 006

It’s a premise that struck me as a bit strange. When Nintendo announced that there would be a Story Mode in Super Mario Maker 2, I thought it would be in a more traditional sense, with an overworld Mario could explore and themed levels that set the tone of the story.

Instead, you end up speaking with Taskmaster Toad, who will pull up a board where you’ll find a handful of “Jobs” to complete, each with its own difficulty level and reward. The difficulty is shown using a five-star rating system, with one star being the easiest and five being the hardest. Levels have no direct link to the story, it seems, which was disappointing. They come from strangers with generic names who will pay you to complete them.

Clear Conditions will up the ante as levels become more and more challenging.

The first few Jobs are simple, with a one-star difficulty and a mere 100-coin reward in exchange for completion. The term Jobs is just another word for levels, but the twist is that Super Mario Maker 2 introduces “Clear Conditions.” These are goals that make crossing the finish line in a level the bare minimum. Clear conditions can range from collecting a specific number of coins to killing a certain number of enemies.

This adds what Super Mario Maker 2’s Story Mode needs to keep Jobs interesting, and although I only played through the first few, I can see Clear Conditions upping the ante as levels become more and more challenging. Completion rewards for Jobs can only be collected once, which seems fair considering you can earn more coins by replaying the levels and picking them up the old-fashioned way.

Once you secure the number of coins needed to start the next step in rebuilding the castle, you’ll talk to Chief Toadette, who will take the money from you and start construction. Building a castle takes time, however, and Super Mario Maker 2 wants to make sure you know that. Near the construction site is a timer that uses hammer icons to indicate how long completion will take and how much time is left. Frustratingly, I couldn’t start the next part of the castle if something else was already in progress.

That made me wonder if there’s a potential for microtransactions in Super Mario Maker 2. While nothing shown in the demo indicated that, this is the kind of mechanic I often see in mobile games, like Nintendo’s own Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp or Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls: Blades. Those games time-gate progress that can be expedited with in-game currency you can buy with real money. It would be uncharacteristic of Nintendo to put microtransactions in its console games, so it’s possible this is just a quirky mechanic meant to lengthen the play time of Super Mario Maker 2’s Story Mode.

Worries of microtransactions aside, the demo we experienced didn’t show anything in the way of an actual story, or the expected structure of a single-player Mario game. While it’s obvious Nintendo wouldn’t want to spoil the intro, all I gathered was the basic premise and structure for Story Mode, which doesn’t feel much like a story at all.

Instead, the single-player mode feels more like a place where casual single players can play levels that aren’t going to have the same absurd difficulty as the ones you’re likely to find in Course World. A noble thing to include, for sure — but maybe give it another name.

Itsa Mario Party

Outside of Super Mario Maker’s Story Mode is the Course Maker and Course World hub. Many players will be familiar with these modes as they make a return from the first game, but this time around, they come bearing new features — and fans will be pleased.

The Course Maker in Super Mario Maker 2 is way easier to use. The overwhelming task of building a level feels much more feasible. The preset bar from Super Mario Maker now displays your most recently used items, which is nice, since I didn’t have to go searching for an item that I just used a few moments ago. You can also hold down on the item and let go to pin it to the bar. Selecting and hanging on an item will reveal all the available customization options for that piece, once again streamlining the creative process. These tweaks should make levels far quicker, and less frustrating, to build.

super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 001

Super Mario Maker 2 also replaces the stodgy old navigation with radial menus that display all possible items for each category, a change that is not only easy on the eyes, but far easier to navigate.

The Course Maker in Super Mario Maker 2 is more user-friendly.

Understanding Super Mario Maker 2 Course Creator takes time, especially with the transition to the Nintendo Switch. Creating levels on Switch in handheld mode is easier than on the Pro controller. It makes sense, as the original arrived on the Wii-U and Nintendo 3DS, two systems with handheld touchscreen controls.

There are quite a few more new features, many of which we saw during the Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct, including the Super Mario 3D game style, day/night mechanics, auto-scrolling, the addition of slopes, and Clear Conditions.

All about those clear conditions

Clear Conditions add an entirely new way to build levels. They’re divided into Actions like reaching the goal without taking damage, Parts like reaching the goal after defeating (x) number of Galoombas, or Status like reach the goal as Super Mario. Clear Conditions are going to be a hit with creators, who will no doubt use them to create clever level designs that feel entirely different from the normal Mario fare.

The biggest game-changer, though, is adding a second player to the creative process. This was alluded to during the intro of the Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct, where you see Luigi and Mario creating a level together. While I didn’t get to try this new feature out, I think it’s a wonderful way to introduce newcomers to the Course Creator by having someone more skilled at building guiding the way. It’s also a nice addition for parents who want to play with their kids.

super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 005

Co-op not only makes its way to the Course Maker, but also to the Course World hub. While you can still enjoy levels as a single player, you can invite up to four other players locally or online to participate. This raises the stakes significantly when you must work together to meet a Clear Condition for a level. During the demo, we spent the most time playing as a group, and it was the most enjoyable part of the entire event.

Four of us were dropped into a castle with a very simple goal: make it to the end. Trying to achieve that, however, was a delightful disaster. With a ton of complicated platforming that left little room for all of us to navigate, and the floor always covered with lava, we found ourselves dying more than we made progress. Luckily, one lone Mario was able to cross the finish line, earning us a win that most of us did not feel proud of. It was chaotic fun, and an experience I’m looking forward to having again.

Super Mario Maker 2 makes the shift from a niche level creator for players that want to be challenged to an experience that offers something for everyone. Yet hardcore fans should be pleased, because the Clear Conditions and other new features make devilish new challenges possible.

I was disappointed in Story Mode, which so far looks like the game’s weak point. Still, I came away with positive vibes. I honestly can’t wait to play it again – only this time, alongside my loved ones. I have a feeling that it will be an even bigger hit than its predecessor when it arrives for Nintendo Switch on June 28.

bloodstained ritual of the night post launch dlc plans revealed
Gaming

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night DLC stirs controversy for Kickstarter backers

The post-launch DLC for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been revealed. The $10 Iga's Back Pack DLC that will allow players to earn the Swordwhip weapon, however, has stirred controversy among the game's Kickstarter backers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best nintendo switch games dragon s dogma
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 3
Gaming

These are the 20 best Android games you can play offline

Even in our increasingly connected world, you don't always have an internet connection on the go. To help you pass the time when you're disconnected, we compiled a list of the best Android games that can be played offline.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mobile

Looking for love or just some fun? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
call of duty modern warfare draws inspiration no russian level remastered
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will focus on troubling, realistic emotions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is reportedly the title for this year's entry in the series. The game is also said to draw inspiration from the controversial No Russian level of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Dell drops huge savings on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops for Memorial Day

We've seen a lot of different Memorial Day sales come down the pipeline this week, but some of the best so far have been from Dell. With big discounts on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dauntless 5 million players
Gaming

Dauntless hits 5 million players in first week; Phoenix Labs tries to keep up

Dauntless suffered from matchmaking problems and server issues in its first days after launch. Things have started getting better for the Monster Hunter: World challenger though, as the game surpassed 5 million players in its first week.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
cyberpunk 2077 development at full speed
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 development at full speed, but still not playable at E3 2019

The development of Cyberpunk 2077 is at "full speed," but it will not yet be playable at E3 2019. CD Projekt Red's president, meanwhile, opened the possibility that the game's release date will finally be revealed at the annual event.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller memorial day sale wirelss
Deals

PS4 Dualshock 4 wireless controllers get Memorial Day price cuts from Walmart

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
square enix teases the avengers project e3 2019
Gaming

Square Enix may tease long-awaited The Avengers Project at E3 2019

Marvel and Square Enix formed a multi-game partnership in January 2017, starting with The Avengers Project. Nothing has been heard since about it, but Square Enix may be teasing the presence of The Avengers Project at E3 2019.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox one s fortnite limited edition leaks 1
Gaming

Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition leak reveals a very purple console

The Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition bundle, which includes a very purple Xbox One S, was leaked. Buyers will also reportedly receive a matching wireless controller, a copy of Fortnite, and the Dark Vertex skin, among other things.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nvidia geforce now price beta features header
Gaming

Everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia was one of the early adopters of modern game streaming technology with its GeForce Now service. Currently in beta, GeForce Now lets PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield users stream games without needing high-powered hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite