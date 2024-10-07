 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

7 Minutes in Hell is coming for Lethal Company’s multiplayer crown

By
7 minutes in hell suprise release key art
Gaggle Studios

7 Minutes in Hell is a new multiplayer horror game inspired by titles like Lethal Company that shadow-dropped on Steam today. It’s shaping up to be a creepy and funny multiplayer horror game you can play with friends this Halloween season.

It’s the latest game from Goose Goose Duck developer Gaggle Studios. Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game similar to Among Us in many ways, but it features more role variety and game modes. It was first released in 2021, but went viral in 2023 after a member of teh Korean boy band BTS played it. Building off that success, Gaggle Studios is now making a game that riffs on Lethal Company’s formula, just as Goose Goose Duck takes inspiration from Among Us.

7 Minutes in Hell Debut Trailer

In 7 Minutes in Hell, players participate in a game show that bears the same name as the game. They have to navigate through eerie environments full of creepy enemies, pick up money and other collectibles they find, find an exit, and escape, all within seven minutes. Herbert Chan, games director for 7 Minutes in Hell, had the following to say about how the game stands out from similar titles.

Recommended Videos

“We’re huge fans of the genre, and 7 Minutes in Hell shares much of the same DNA. At its core, cooperative horror games offer a fun and silly experience with friends, punctuated by moments of intense terror,” Chan tells Digital Trends. “We’ll be delivering that familiar mix, but one of the new features that sets it apart is that the 7 Minutes in Hell game show has a campy host live-narrating and commentating on the player’s actions to a fictional online audience. Though this feature won’t be available in early access, we also plan on exploring integration with Twitch and other live-streaming platforms to allow audiences to vote and influence gameplay, creating a very unpredictable and interactive experience.”

Related

I played a few rounds of 7 Minutes in Hell ahead of its reveal and found the game has a satisfying loop. With each subsequent run, my progress snowballed as I had more items to use, sponsors to choose from, and money to spend depending on what I brought back with me. While I didn’t get to try 7 Minutes in Hell with others, its proximity chat setup should create memorable moments where communication is cut off. A player can leave their teammates behind and escape by themselves, so I’m sure 7 Minutes in Hell will also offer up its fair share of hilarious moments.

You can pick up 7 Minutes in Hell on Steam. It’s in early access, and Gaggle Studios already has a road map confirming that new enemies, items, interactable, arenas, and mod support will all come to 7 Minutes in Hell between now and January 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more