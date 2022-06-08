 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will remain on last-gen consoles when it launches this year

Joseph Yaden
By

The follow-up to Warzone — which is now being referred to as Warzone 2.0 — will launch in 2022, according to Activision.

Warzone 2.0 doesn’t have a firm release date just yet, but it will tie directly to the upcoming Modern Warfare II, which is gearing up to launch on October 28, 2022. Based on previous integrations, it’s likely Warzone 2.0 will launch sometime in December 2022.

Activision has confirmed that inventories and player progression will reset for Warzone 2.

Warzone 1 will still remain and all of your items and progression will still be there but it will not crossover into the new Warzone experience in any way. pic.twitter.com/07L8A2Sf4c

&mdash; ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 8, 2022

Activision confirms that Warzone 2.0 will be developed by Infinity Ward, with Raven Software — the team behind the first iteration of Warzone — serving as a support studio.

Warzone 2.0 will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). This contradicts previous reports that Warzone 2.0 would only be available for current-gen platforms.

“The new, free-to-play battle royale Warzone also features the same technology powering Modern Warfare II,” Activision says. This will give some ubiquity across both titles, much like the original Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019.

According to Activision, Warzone 2.0 will receive plenty of post-launch support, as is expected with a live service game:

Expect a massive calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations, and more.

Warzone 2.0 will include A.I. bots, as well, though it’s unclear how this will work exactly. As revealed via a report from Dexerto, the game will support up to 300 bots on the map, and will be used to “protect areas that have cool things,” according to Infinity Ward Animation Director Mark Grigsby.

During Summer Game Fest 2022, Activision will show off gameplay for Modern Warfare II, which will give us an indication of how Warzone 2.0 will look and run in action.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain game still with characters in a boat.

An unannounced 1-2 Switch sequel struggles to find the fun

Nintendo 1 2 Switch

Everything we know about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The prince kicks a sand monster.

Everything we know about PlayStation VR2

Playstation VR2 hjeadset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best co-op games of all time

It Takes Two's main characters ride frog taxis.

WatchOS 9 will make typing on your Apple Watch less terrible

Scribbling on the Apple Watch Series 7

YouTube TV adds 5.1 surround sound on Roku, Android TV, Google TV

YouTube TV on Roku.

How to make Instagram highlight covers

Instagram being used on an iPhone.

Apple’s AR headset release gets adjusted after missing WWDC

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Irma Vep review: A playful, uneven HBO remake

Alicia Vikander wears a catsuit in Irma Vep.

The best horror games on PC

best games to play after finishing the last of us part ii resident evil 2 pc

Space-based solar power plants could soon be a thing

space-based solar