The follow-up to Warzone — which is now being referred to as Warzone 2.0 — will launch in 2022, according to Activision.

Warzone 2.0 doesn’t have a firm release date just yet, but it will tie directly to the upcoming Modern Warfare II, which is gearing up to launch on October 28, 2022. Based on previous integrations, it’s likely Warzone 2.0 will launch sometime in December 2022.

Activision has confirmed that inventories and player progression will reset for Warzone 2. Warzone 1 will still remain and all of your items and progression will still be there but it will not crossover into the new Warzone experience in any way. pic.twitter.com/07L8A2Sf4c — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 8, 2022

Activision confirms that Warzone 2.0 will be developed by Infinity Ward, with Raven Software — the team behind the first iteration of Warzone — serving as a support studio.

Warzone 2.0 will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). This contradicts previous reports that Warzone 2.0 would only be available for current-gen platforms.

“The new, free-to-play battle royale Warzone also features the same technology powering Modern Warfare II,” Activision says. This will give some ubiquity across both titles, much like the original Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019.

According to Activision, Warzone 2.0 will receive plenty of post-launch support, as is expected with a live service game:

Expect a massive calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations, and more.

Warzone 2.0 will include A.I. bots, as well, though it’s unclear how this will work exactly. As revealed via a report from Dexerto, the game will support up to 300 bots on the map, and will be used to “protect areas that have cool things,” according to Infinity Ward Animation Director Mark Grigsby.

During Summer Game Fest 2022, Activision will show off gameplay for Modern Warfare II, which will give us an indication of how Warzone 2.0 will look and run in action.

