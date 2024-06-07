 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware gaming headsets are on sale at Dell today

By

Dell has some excellent gaming headset deals today with substantial discounts on the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset as well as the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. If you’re looking for a new way to listen while you play, you’re going to love these. Covering different budgets, we’re here to take a deeper look at what both headsets offer. Check them out now before the deal ends.

Alienware Wired Gaming Headset — $60, was $90

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset on a white background.
Alienware

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset promises precision audio wrapped up in a super comfy design. It offers hi-res audio with a frequency response of 20 – 40,000Hz with Dolby Atmos spatial audio backing up the Hi-rest certified drivers. That means crisp and clear sound with spatial audio meaning you can detect exactly where something is coming from such as a gunshot in the distance during a game of Fortnite. It has adaptable USB and 3.5mm connections so you can connect to your PC or other 3.5mm compatible devices. Its retractable boom mic helps clear out ambient sound when you’re speaking so your voice is the focus. There’s also AI-driven noise cancelation to further aid communication. With soft memory foam ear pads, you’ll easily be able to wear the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset for long sessions without a hitch.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset — $160, was $180

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset on a white background.
Alienware

Keen to compete with the best gaming headsets, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is packed with great features. It’s a Bluetooth-based headset which delivers Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound so you get crystal clear audio with three dimensional precision. That means it’s easier to react quickly as well as spot targets in the distance via the sound they make. The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset use 40mm Hi-Res certified drivers so you get a wide range of frequencies, while there’s Active Noise Cancellation so you’re not distracted by what’s going on around you at home. Four integrated microphones work together to drown out the external noise. There’s also an AI noise-cancelling microphone which clears out ambient noise and improves communication between you and your teammates. Besides crisp audio, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset also have great battery life with up to 55 hours on a full charge or six hours via a quick 15 minute top-up over USB-C. Besides the great battery life, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset uses leatherette memory foam earpads so it’s super comfy to wear all day long if you feel like it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $1,300 off today
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

For a gaming PC that's as future-proof as they come, check out the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The gaming desktop, originally priced at $3,900 for this configuration, is available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not cheap, but at that price you'll be getting amazing value from tis powerful gaming PC. You're going to have to hurry though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The machine that's on top of our list of the best gaming PCs is the Alienware Aurora R16, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains an excellent choice for most gamers, especially with this configuration that's on sale. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, you'll get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM that's highly recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as it will give you room to stream or use multiple applications while playing. With these specifications, not only will there be no issues in running the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $300 off right now
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming laptop may want to take advantage of Best Buy's offer for one of our favorite devices -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The 2024 release of the gaming laptop is down to $1,300 following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,600, but probably not for long. You wouldn't want to miss out on the savings that you can spend on video games and accessories, so hurry up and complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is capable of running the best PC games without any issues as it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's also got enough space to install several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14's premium aluminum chassis provides both style and durability, while its ROG Intelligent Cooling system keeps it running at peak performance even when your gaming sessions has already lasted for several hours.

Read more
Dell’s best-selling gaming laptop is $200 off today
Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is already an extremely popular device, but it will likely end up in the hands of more gamers because of Dell's $200 discount for the machine. From the original price of $900 for a configuration that features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it's down to an even more affordable $700. Gaming laptop deals like this almost always end sooner than expected because of the high demand though, so you need to complete your purchase for it immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Featured in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop under $1,000, the Dell G15 won't have any trouble running the best PC games despite its affordable price. It pairs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for decent performance that will be enough for most gamers. The Dell G15 may not be able to play the more demanding titles at their highest settings, but that's an acceptable trade-off considering the gaming laptop's relatively low cost.

Read more