Alienware gaming headsets are on sale at Dell today

Dell has some excellent gaming headset deals today with substantial discounts on the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset as well as the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. If you’re looking for a new way to listen while you play, you’re going to love these. Covering different budgets, we’re here to take a deeper look at what both headsets offer. Check them out now before the deal ends.

Alienware Wired Gaming Headset — $60, was $90

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset promises precision audio wrapped up in a super comfy design. It offers hi-res audio with a frequency response of 20 – 40,000Hz with Dolby Atmos spatial audio backing up the Hi-rest certified drivers. That means crisp and clear sound with spatial audio meaning you can detect exactly where something is coming from such as a gunshot in the distance during a game of Fortnite. It has adaptable USB and 3.5mm connections so you can connect to your PC or other 3.5mm compatible devices. Its retractable boom mic helps clear out ambient sound when you’re speaking so your voice is the focus. There’s also AI-driven noise cancelation to further aid communication. With soft memory foam ear pads, you’ll easily be able to wear the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset for long sessions without a hitch.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset — $160, was $180

Keen to compete with the best gaming headsets, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is packed with great features. It’s a Bluetooth-based headset which delivers Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound so you get crystal clear audio with three dimensional precision. That means it’s easier to react quickly as well as spot targets in the distance via the sound they make. The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset use 40mm Hi-Res certified drivers so you get a wide range of frequencies, while there’s Active Noise Cancellation so you’re not distracted by what’s going on around you at home. Four integrated microphones work together to drown out the external noise. There’s also an AI noise-cancelling microphone which clears out ambient noise and improves communication between you and your teammates. Besides crisp audio, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset also have great battery life with up to 55 hours on a full charge or six hours via a quick 15 minute top-up over USB-C. Besides the great battery life, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset uses leatherette memory foam earpads so it’s super comfy to wear all day long if you feel like it.

