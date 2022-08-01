Every massive hit in any medium is bound to have imitators. In most cases, these fail to capture what made the original great and die off rather quickly. However, unlike many attempts to follow the worldwide hit that is the Pokemon franchise, Digimon was able to differentiate itself enough to garner its own passionate fanbase.
The latest in the Digimon series of games takes quite a different turn from previous ones. Called Digimon Survive, this game is part visual novel and part tactics game but still has all the familiar mechanics you know from the series. You will partner up with different Digimon, evolve them, and build a team to best counter other Digimon in battle. While the full roster of Digimon can’t compete with the likes of Pokemon, there are still a huge number of them, too many to even be included in a single game, meaning some favorites may not show up. If you want to know which Digimon you can recruit to your team in Digimon Survive, here’s every one in the game.
Note: Some might consider a full roster reveal to be a spoiler, so read on only if you’re OK with knowing every Digimon you can expect to see.
Every Digimon in Digimon Survive
To make this list a bit more usable, we’ll break down all the Digimon into their different categories. These will be the child, adult, ultimate, mega, and ultra ultimate Digimon, for a grand total of 117 unique Digimon.
All child Digimon
- Agumon
- Betamon
- Biyomon
- Dracmon
- Falcomon
- Floramon
- Gabumon
- Gazimon
- Gomamon
- Gotsumon
- Guilmon
- Kunemon
- Labramon
- Lopmon
- Palmon
- Patamon
- Renamon
- Syakomon
- Tentomon
All adult Digimon
- Angemon
- Birdramon
- Cyclonemon
- Deltamon
- Diatrymon
- Dobermon
- Dokugumon
- Fangmon
- Flymon
- Garurumon
- Gatomon
- Greymon
- Growlmon
- Guardromon
- Ikkakumon
- Kabuterimon
- Kiwimon
- Kuwagamon
- Kyubimon
- Leomon
- Meramon
- Numemon
- Sangloupmon
- Seadramon
- Shellmon
- Seasarmon
- Togemon
- Tyrannomon
- Turuiemon
- Tuskmon
- Vegiemon
- Wendimon
All ultimate Digimon
- Antylamon
- Andromon
- Angewomon
- Arukenimon
- Blossomon
- Blue Meramon
- Cerberumon
- Deramon
- Etemon
- Garudamon
- Gigadramon
- Ice Leomon
- Jewel Beemon
- Lillymon
- Magna Angemon
- Marine Devimon
- Megadramon
- Mega Kabuterimon
- Mega Seadramon
- Mermaimon
- Metal Greymon
- Monzaemon
- Myotismon
- Okuwamon
- Skull Greymon
- Taomon
- Triceramon
- War Growlmon
- Were Garurumon
- Yatagaramon
- Zudomon
All mega Digimon
- Anubismon
- Azulongmon
- Baihumon
- Bancho Stingmon
- Beelzemon
- Boltboutamon
- Ceresmon
- Ceresmon Medium
- Cherubimon
- Dinorexmon
- Ebonwumon
- Fanglongmong
- Gallantmon
- Hercules Kabuterimon
- Machinedramon
- Magnadramon
- Marine Angemon
- Metal Garurumon
- Metal Seadramon
- Piedmon
- Phoenixmon
- Plesiomon
- Plutomon
- Puppetmon
- Rosemon
- Saber Leomon
- Sakuyamon
- Seraphimon
- Spinomon
- Varodurumon
- War Greymon
- Zhuqiaomon
All ultra ultimate Digimon
- Omnimon
