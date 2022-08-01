 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Digimon in Digimon Survive: full roster reveal

Jesse Lennox
By

Every massive hit in any medium is bound to have imitators. In most cases, these fail to capture what made the original great and die off rather quickly. However, unlike many attempts to follow the worldwide hit that is the Pokemon franchise, Digimon was able to differentiate itself enough to garner its own passionate fanbase.

The latest in the Digimon series of games takes quite a different turn from previous ones. Called Digimon Survive, this game is part visual novel and part tactics game but still has all the familiar mechanics you know from the series. You will partner up with different Digimon, evolve them, and build a team to best counter other Digimon in battle. While the full roster of Digimon can’t compete with the likes of Pokemon, there are still a huge number of them, too many to even be included in a single game, meaning some favorites may not show up. If you want to know which Digimon you can recruit to your team in Digimon Survive, here’s every one in the game.

Note: Some might consider a full roster reveal to be a spoiler, so read on only if you’re OK with knowing every Digimon you can expect to see.

Further reading

Every Digimon in Digimon Survive

A digimon on a grid battle.

To make this list a bit more usable, we’ll break down all the Digimon into their different categories. These will be the child, adult, ultimate, mega, and ultra ultimate Digimon, for a grand total of 117 unique Digimon.

All child Digimon

  • Agumon
  • Betamon
  • Biyomon
  • Dracmon
  • Falcomon
  • Floramon
  • Gabumon
  • Gazimon
  • Gomamon
  • Gotsumon
  • Guilmon
  • Kunemon
  • Labramon
  • Lopmon
  • Palmon
  • Patamon
  • Renamon
  • Syakomon
  • Tentomon

All adult Digimon

  • Angemon
  • Birdramon
  • Cyclonemon
  • Deltamon
  • Diatrymon
  • Dobermon
  • Dokugumon
  • Fangmon
  • Flymon
  • Garurumon
  • Gatomon
  • Greymon
  • Growlmon
  • Guardromon
  • Ikkakumon
  • Kabuterimon
  • Kiwimon
  • Kuwagamon
  • Kyubimon
  • Leomon
  • Meramon
  • Numemon
  • Sangloupmon
  • Seadramon
  • Shellmon
  • Seasarmon
  • Togemon
  • Tyrannomon
  • Turuiemon
  • Tuskmon
  • Vegiemon
  • Wendimon

All ultimate Digimon

  • Antylamon
  • Andromon
  • Angewomon
  • Arukenimon
  • Blossomon
  • Blue Meramon
  • Cerberumon
  • Deramon
  • Etemon
  • Garudamon
  • Gigadramon
  • Ice Leomon
  • Jewel Beemon
  • Lillymon
  • Magna Angemon
  • Marine Devimon
  • Megadramon
  • Mega Kabuterimon
  • Mega Seadramon
  • Mermaimon
  • Metal Greymon
  • Monzaemon
  • Myotismon
  • Okuwamon
  • Skull Greymon
  • Taomon
  • Triceramon
  • War Growlmon
  • Were Garurumon
  • Yatagaramon
  • Zudomon

All mega Digimon

  • Anubismon
  • Azulongmon
  • Baihumon
  • Bancho Stingmon
  • Beelzemon
  • Boltboutamon
  • Ceresmon
  • Ceresmon Medium
  • Cherubimon
  • Dinorexmon
  • Ebonwumon
  • Fanglongmong
  • Gallantmon
  • Hercules Kabuterimon
  • Machinedramon
  • Magnadramon
  • Marine Angemon
  • Metal Garurumon
  • Metal Seadramon
  • Piedmon
  • Phoenixmon
  • Plesiomon
  • Plutomon
  • Puppetmon
  • Rosemon
  • Saber Leomon
  • Sakuyamon
  • Sakuyamon
  • Seraphimon
  • Spinomon
  • Varodurumon
  • War Greymon
  • Zhuqiaomon

All ultra ultimate Digimon

  • Omnimon

Editors' Recommendations

Best Peloton alternatives for August 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

How long is Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Noah and his team standing in a green field.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for August 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best VPN deals and sales for August 2022

A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

Devotion explores a true story from America’s forgotten war

Jonathan Majors in Devotion.

The best horror movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Patrick Wilson in Insidious.

Amazon Echo Dot is back to its Prime Day price … at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) on table

Hurry — Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off at Best Buy today

Someone sitting and holding a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 while taking a video call.

Need a laptop for school? This 15-inch Acer Chromebook is $129

A front view of an Acer Chromebook 315 on a white background.

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for August 2022

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Best external hard drive deals for August 2022

A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.

Best wireless mouse deals for August 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best Verizon new customer deals for August 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl