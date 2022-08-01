Every massive hit in any medium is bound to have imitators. In most cases, these fail to capture what made the original great and die off rather quickly. However, unlike many attempts to follow the worldwide hit that is the Pokemon franchise, Digimon was able to differentiate itself enough to garner its own passionate fanbase.

The latest in the Digimon series of games takes quite a different turn from previous ones. Called Digimon Survive, this game is part visual novel and part tactics game but still has all the familiar mechanics you know from the series. You will partner up with different Digimon, evolve them, and build a team to best counter other Digimon in battle. While the full roster of Digimon can’t compete with the likes of Pokemon, there are still a huge number of them, too many to even be included in a single game, meaning some favorites may not show up. If you want to know which Digimon you can recruit to your team in Digimon Survive, here’s every one in the game.

Note: Some might consider a full roster reveal to be a spoiler, so read on only if you’re OK with knowing every Digimon you can expect to see.

Every Digimon in Digimon Survive

To make this list a bit more usable, we’ll break down all the Digimon into their different categories. These will be the child, adult, ultimate, mega, and ultra ultimate Digimon, for a grand total of 117 unique Digimon.

All child Digimon

Agumon

Betamon

Biyomon

Dracmon

Falcomon

Floramon

Gabumon

Gazimon

Gomamon

Gotsumon

Guilmon

Kunemon

Labramon

Lopmon

Palmon

Patamon

Renamon

Syakomon

Tentomon

All adult Digimon

Angemon

Birdramon

Cyclonemon

Deltamon

Diatrymon

Dobermon

Dokugumon

Fangmon

Flymon

Garurumon

Gatomon

Greymon

Growlmon

Guardromon

Ikkakumon

Kabuterimon

Kiwimon

Kuwagamon

Kyubimon

Leomon

Meramon

Numemon

Sangloupmon

Seadramon

Shellmon

Seasarmon

Togemon

Tyrannomon

Turuiemon

Tuskmon

Vegiemon

Wendimon

All ultimate Digimon

Antylamon

Andromon

Angewomon

Arukenimon

Blossomon

Blue Meramon

Cerberumon

Deramon

Etemon

Garudamon

Gigadramon

Ice Leomon

Jewel Beemon

Lillymon

Magna Angemon

Marine Devimon

Megadramon

Mega Kabuterimon

Mega Seadramon

Mermaimon

Metal Greymon

Monzaemon

Myotismon

Okuwamon

Skull Greymon

Taomon

Triceramon

War Growlmon

Were Garurumon

Yatagaramon

Zudomon

All mega Digimon

Anubismon

Azulongmon

Baihumon

Bancho Stingmon

Beelzemon

Boltboutamon

Ceresmon

Ceresmon Medium

Cherubimon

Dinorexmon

Ebonwumon

Fanglongmong

Gallantmon

Hercules Kabuterimon

Machinedramon

Magnadramon

Marine Angemon

Metal Garurumon

Metal Seadramon

Piedmon

Phoenixmon

Plesiomon

Plutomon

Puppetmon

Rosemon

Saber Leomon

Sakuyamon

Seraphimon

Spinomon

Varodurumon

War Greymon

Zhuqiaomon

All ultra ultimate Digimon

Omnimon

