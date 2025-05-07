 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Doom games in order, by release date and chronologically

By
Key art for Doom Eternal
Bethesda Softworks

As one of the first and best FPS games of all time, you may not think there’s more to understand about the Doom games than the fact that there are demons and you need to kill them. And sure, you can have a blast with the games just enjoying the thrills of ripping through monsters to a rocking soundtrack, but there’s actually a very rich lore and timeline beneath the surface if you’re willing to look for it. The timeline isn’t as clear as when you play the Metal Gear games in order, but it takes a bit more work to unravel the timeline from the original Doom to the newest Doom: The Dark Ages. Trust us, just like playing the Borderlands games in order, you will get confused very fast trying to figure it out on your own. We’ve read all the ancient tombs and chainsawed our way through every single Doom game to figure out how you can play the franchise in release order or chronologically.

All Doom games in release order

An level in Doom + Doom II.
Bethesda

Doom began in 1993 and has seen numerous sequels, spinoffs, and rereleases. As impressive as the original games were for the time, and for how well they hold up, it is clear that they are the hardest ones to go back to. We highly suggest playing the games in release order to anyone who plans on tackling the entire series so you can enjoy and appreciate where the games began before diving into the more modern titles that iterate on that formula. For this list, we will include every official Doom game released, ignoring remakes, DLCs, and enhanced editions.

  • Doom (1993)
  • Doom II: Hell on Earth (1993)
  • Doom 64 (1997)
  • Doom 3 (2004)
  • Doom (2016)
  • Doom VFR (2017)
  • Doom Eternal (2020)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (2025)
Recommended Videos

All Doom games in chronological order

Doom: The Dark Ages Doomslayer
Bethesda

Doom began in 1993, yet there are technically only 7 mainline games in the chronology. While it might seem like there would be little connection, if any, between the classic games and the rebooted series, let alone the odd 64 game and Doom 3, each one does have a place in the same timeline. Well, except for Doom 3, but we’ll explain that one at the end. The chronology isn’t too dissimilar from the release order, which is convenient, but there are a few misplaced entries you want to watch out for. The lore doesn’t really play a big role until the reboot games, but there are tons of references and Easter eggs to appreciate if you play the series in chronological order.

Related

If you want to follow the Doom Slayer’s rampage against the demonic horde from start to finish as he sees it, here’s how to play the entire franchise in chronological order:

  • Doom
  • Doom II: Hell on Earth
  • Doom 64
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Doom (2016)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Doom 3

The odd game in this chronology is Doom 3. There is some debate about where this game falls in the timeline, as some see this entry as a prequel to the first game, others place it after Doom 64, while others argue it is in its own alternate timeline by itself. This entry does not star the same Doom Slayer as the other games and is tonally very different from all the other games, so you are free to ignore this entry completely if you just wanted to focus on Doom Slayer saga.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
All Call of Duty games in order, by release date and chronologically
e3 2021 missing games call of duty

Call of Duty is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. The original Call of Duty set a new standard for first-person shooters, the series' online multiplayer work has been a must-play for gamers for nearly two decades, and Warzone has been one of the top battle royale experiences of late.

The series has covered a lot of warfare, from World War II to futuristic fictional wars in 2187, but never in any set order. Players have been bounced around from era to era with each annual COD release and even revisited the same conflicts multiple times from different perspectives through direct sequels and remakes.

Read more
Jackbox is going all in on survey games with next release
An animation of the Jackbox Survey Scramble screen, with somebody holding a phone on the right with Hilo on it, and a TV with a game interface.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble | Announcement Trailer (EN)

Family Feud meets the internet in the newest Jackbox Games release. The developer of ridiculous party games announced The Jackbox Survey Scramble, a spinoff of just survey games coming this October.

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A wizard and night in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

BioWare has had a rough few years. Following the critical and commercial success of Dragon Age: Inquisition, the studio moved on to Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, two games that abandoned the tenets of previous BioWare titles under mounting publisher pressure.

It's been over six years since Inquisition, and although we've known that Dragon Age: The Veilguard (formerly Dreadwolf) was in development, it won't be much longer until it is out. From the release date to the teaser trailer to any news and rumors we could find, here's everything we know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard. 
Release date

Read more