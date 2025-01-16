All new Witch Powers in Diablo 4 Season of Witchcraft

Table of Contents Table of Contents Powers of Witchcraft in Diablo 4 Season 7 All Eldritch Powers All Psyche Powers All Growth & Decay Powers All Lost Powers

Starting on January 21, Diablo 4 players will get the chance to embark on the Season of Witchcraft, uncovering a mystery behind the Tree of Whispers and unlocking new Witch powers. Aside from the new Headrotten enemy type and occult gems making an appearance, the most exciting feature is the 25 different powers across different schools of Witchcraft.

Witch Powers will grant you and your friends new abilities and augment existing skills as you uncover a mystery behind a Witch Coven. There’s a lot we already know about this dark magic, so if you’re excited to hop into Season 7 of Diablo 4, here are all the new Witch Powers you can unlock during Season of Witchcraft.

Powers of Witchcraft in Diablo 4 Season 7

Between the 25 different powers you can obtain in Diablo 4 Season of Witchcraft, there are three schools of magic.

Eldritch : Destructive magic.

: Destructive magic. Psyche : Defensive Magic.

: Defensive Magic. Growth & Decay: Healing and harming magic.

Apart from the known powers, you can discover and master Lost powers that neither the Coven nor the Tree knows about. You can fine-tune your build to create a unique display of sorcery when attacking your enemies.

How to unlock Witchcraft Powers

The way to unlock new Witch Powers is by following the seasonal questline: hunt down the Headrotten and find the missing Heads that were hung on the Tree of Whispers. Once you return them, you’ll gain favor with the Coven, which you can use to upgrade the Altars beneath the Tree which grant you Witchcraft Powers.

The only way to get the Lost Powers is through Forgotten Altars, which are elusive and difficult to find. Look out for these altars throughout random dungeons in Sanctuary.

All Eldritch Powers

Firebat Servants

A deadly swarm of Firebats swarm enemies every 3 seconds, inflicting 20% total Fire damage over 1 total attack.

At Higher Ranks: Enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds after being hit 5 times by your Firebat Servants.

Abyssal Resonance

Every 250 Resource spent, release an explosion dealing 400% Shadow damage. Each explosion triggered within 10 seconds of the last increases the size and damage by 130%. Stacking up to 3 times.

At Rank 10: The third explosion pulls enemies towards you before detonating.

Wave of Woe

Release a Wave of Woe when damaging an enemy with your skills. Wave of Woe deals an additional X Shadow damage and echoes this damage to all other nearby enemies of the same type.

At Rank 5: Damage is increased by 15% each time damage is echoed and is guaranteed to echo at least 5 times. May strike the same target multiple times.

Purging Touch

Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten.

At Rank 10: This damage bonus now extends to all monsters.

Shaken Soul

Eldritch Effects apply Vulnerable to enemies for X seconds.

At Rank 10: Damage from Psyche and Growth & Decay Effects will also apply Vulnerable at half the duration.

Hex of Flames

Lucky Hit: You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames. Hex of Flames deals 40% additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target.

At Rank 7: Hex of Flames explodes dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike.

Doom Orb

An ominous orb of pure Eldritch energy circles you, damaging any enemy it touches for 400% Fire damage. Doom Orb may launch itself at distant enemies before returning.

At Rank 5: Kills or damage to Bosses empower the orb’s damage by 5%. After 100%, the orb explodes dealing 5,200 damage to nearby enemies before reforming 3 seconds later.

All Psyche Powers

Life Link

Automatically link your life force with up to 3 nearby enemies. X of the damage you take is shared with the linked targets as physical damage. Cannot Life Link to enemy Players.

At Rank 15: For 10 seconds after using a Defensive, Macabre of Subterfuge Skill, any linked damage will be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Hex of Shattering

Damage done by your Witchcraft Effects afflicts enemies with Hex of Shattering causing them to deal X reduced damage for 5 seconds.

At Rank 8: When any Hex Effect is applied to Headrotten, all damage will be guaranteed Critical Strikes for 5 seconds.

Aura of Misfortune

Enemies near you have X chance for their attacks to be interrupted. Does not work on bosses.

At Rank 5: Aura of Misfortune increases your Movement Speed by 5% and Slows enemies by 30%.

Aura of Lament

When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%. For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain 3 Primary Resource each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy retaining the duration. Lasts X seconds.

Only 1 enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds.

Vengeful Spirit

Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead taken by the spirit. Vengeful Spirit Servant deals 750% damage.

At Rank 5: When the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes towards up to 8 enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage.

Twilight Warding

Every X seconds, gain a Barrier for 5 seconds absorbing 100 damage.

At Rank 12: Twilight Warding reflects enemy projectiles while active.

All Growth & Decay Powers

Poison Frog Servant

Summon a Poison Frog Servant that attacks and Poisons enemies for 150% damage over 3 seconds. On death, the frog explodes violently dealing X Poison instantly damage to nearby enemies. This explosion will always Critically Strike.

At Rank 5: Poison Frog attacks will pull enemies towards itself and Taunt enemies for 1 second.

Soul Harvest

Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds.

At Rank 9: Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby.

Hex of Whispers

Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt. Afterwards, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of 6 times. Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every 5 seconds.

At Rank 7: After bouncing onto 6 enemies, the hex bounces back to you granting 15% Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects.

Decay Augmentation

Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over 5 seconds. The damage type is based on your class.

At Rank 10: When your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die.

Grow

After casting an Ultimate Skill, your Servants, Minions, and Companions are empowered with dark magics. Growing larger in size and dealing X bonus damage. Lasts 15 seconds.

At Rank 11: Your Servants, Minions and Companions gain 100% Critical Strike Chance while enlarged.

Aura of Siphoning

Conjure an aura of decay that deals 80% Poison damage to enemies every second.

At Rank 10: Each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life.

The Cycle

Dealing any damage with your skills has a 15% chance to grow a flower from the ground. When an enemy is near, the flower deals X Poison damage to that enemy over 5 seconds. If an ally is near, the flower Heals for 6% Maximum Life. The flower withers away after use. A flower may grow once every 2 seconds per enemy.

At Rank 5: The damage and healing affects all enemies or allies near the flower.

All Lost Powers

Breath of the Coven

Dealing damage or applying a Crowd Control effect with any of your Witchcraft Effects increases your Attack Speed by X for 10 Seconds, stacking once per unique Witchcraft Effect.

Witchcraft Effects are Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay.

At Rank 8: Gain 40% Lucky Hit chance while bonuses from Eldritch, Psyche, Growth & Decay are active at once.

Hex Specialization

Increase the potency of your Hex Effects by X.

At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Chance by 10% against enemies afflicted by your Hex Effects.

Aura Specialization

The size of your Aura Effects are increased by X.

At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects.

