 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Strange Inscription picture locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

By
Indiana drawing a circle in red.
Bethesda

The first major hub area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is none other than Vatican City. This city is brimming with optional activities, such as hunting down all the Medicine Bottles so you can upgrade your HP. There’s one puzzle you will get that is more of a scavenger hunt than something like the Sacred Wounds puzzle from earlier in the game, and it involves photographing four Strange Inscriptions around the map. We’ll show you how to take the perfect picture to solve this puzzle.

All Strange Inscription locations

A fountain inscription in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Your objective at this point is simply to “collect photographs of inscriptions” from the map you’re given. However, if you’re unfamiliar with this map or how to take a proper picture, this can all be a bit confusing.

Recommended Videos

First, you will know when you’re in the right area to take a picture when you see the camera icon appear in the top left of your screen. The same goes for this quest, as well as any other time when there’s a picture-worthy scene you can capture for some Adventure Points.

Related

Once you spot it, whip out your camera by pressing up on the D-pad and holding the left trigger to aim it. To get a good shot, line up all four lines with the subject in the frame by zooming in and out.

A map of the vatican in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

The map will give you the four general areas you need to search, but not exactly where or what you’re looking for. Each inscription is carved onto a fountain, and when you aim your camera at them, you will see the phrase “A Strange Inscription” at the top of your screen.

The first one is right in the center of the courtyard on the front of the giant fountain.

From the big fountain, head forward and past it toward the stage and behind it to find a scaffolding you can use your whip to climb. Drop onto the second-floor balcony and spot the fountain on the right wall.

Again aligning yourself at the first spot, head east through the doors out of the courtyard, into the gardens, and down the alley south. Continue on to a ladder on some scaffolding to the left and climb up. From the top, use your whip to climb up to a pipe and get onto the roof. The fountain will be right in front of you.

Finally, go west from the starting courtyard and take your first left through an iron gate into another garden. Run all the way to the far end and take a picture of the fountain hidden in the back-right corner.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024: How to watch and what to expect
Goku in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Gamescom, Europe's biggest gaming convention, returns this afternoon. Video game companies from all over the world will attend to present their upcoming games to the public. To kick things off each year, Gamescom works with Geoff Keighley, of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards fame, to throw a Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase full of announcements. And 2024 is no different, as Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place this Tuesday. It will give us a look at some of the year's biggest games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It's a show that video game fans should tune into if they want an idea of what's in development at some of the most popular game companies right now. We've rounded up everything that you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 before tuning in today.
When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
The main Gamescom Opening Night Live will begin today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. If you don't want to miss any announcements, know that there's also going to be a preshow hosted by Kyle Bosman that precedes the main event at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 ONL: Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 20, 11a PT/2p ET/8p CEST)

Read more
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s release date remains a mystery
Indiana drawing a circle in red.

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. No firm release date was given, and the trailer just reiterates a window of 2024.

The new trailer gave us a better look at what Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will play like when it launches later this year. The footage shown off features Indy in a frozen battleship in the Himalayas searching for an artifact before he is taken hostage and interrogated by Nazis. The scene is full of quick dialogue and improvisation, just like the source material.

Read more
All Teddy Bear locations in Fallout 76
A teddy bear in a train station in Fallout 76.

There's no shame in admitting that you enjoy the company of a teddy bear in Fallout 76 over the ghouls and mutants. In fact, we would probably prefer spending time finding these cuddly bears than playing with the other players, but these stuffed animals are a rare commodity in the wasteland. Technically, these are classified as a junk item that you can break down for materials, but who would do something like that? These are great display items to make your camp feel more like home, or just another annoying daily task you need to complete. Whatever your motivations are, here is where you can find each of the different teddy bear variations in Fallout 76.
All teddy bear locations
There are 12 different variations of teddy bears that all have a distinct color pattern, name, and value, but are otherwise identical. Like most items, they can be found in a ton of places around the map, but these are the easiest spots to get the one you're looking for.
Bubblegum Bear

Our first bear is going to be inside the Foundation. Once inside, go to Ward's trailer and pick it up off the couch.
Camden Park Bears

Read more