All Strange Inscription picture locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The first major hub area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is none other than Vatican City. This city is brimming with optional activities, such as hunting down all the Medicine Bottles so you can upgrade your HP. There’s one puzzle you will get that is more of a scavenger hunt than something like the Sacred Wounds puzzle from earlier in the game, and it involves photographing four Strange Inscriptions around the map. We’ll show you how to take the perfect picture to solve this puzzle.

All Strange Inscription locations

Your objective at this point is simply to “collect photographs of inscriptions” from the map you’re given. However, if you’re unfamiliar with this map or how to take a proper picture, this can all be a bit confusing.

First, you will know when you’re in the right area to take a picture when you see the camera icon appear in the top left of your screen. The same goes for this quest, as well as any other time when there’s a picture-worthy scene you can capture for some Adventure Points.

Once you spot it, whip out your camera by pressing up on the D-pad and holding the left trigger to aim it. To get a good shot, line up all four lines with the subject in the frame by zooming in and out.

The map will give you the four general areas you need to search, but not exactly where or what you’re looking for. Each inscription is carved onto a fountain, and when you aim your camera at them, you will see the phrase “A Strange Inscription” at the top of your screen.

The first one is right in the center of the courtyard on the front of the giant fountain.

From the big fountain, head forward and past it toward the stage and behind it to find a scaffolding you can use your whip to climb. Drop onto the second-floor balcony and spot the fountain on the right wall.

Again aligning yourself at the first spot, head east through the doors out of the courtyard, into the gardens, and down the alley south. Continue on to a ladder on some scaffolding to the left and climb up. From the top, use your whip to climb up to a pipe and get onto the roof. The fountain will be right in front of you.

Finally, go west from the starting courtyard and take your first left through an iron gate into another garden. Run all the way to the far end and take a picture of the fountain hidden in the back-right corner.