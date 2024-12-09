Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: all Vatican Medicine Bottle locations

Table of Contents Table of Contents All Medicine Bottle locations How to use Medicine Bottles to upgrade HP

There are dozens of notes, items, weapons, and artifacts to pick up while touring the world in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Most of these collectibles are good for earning Adventure Points or solving some puzzles, but there’s only one that you can trade for a permanent boost to Indy’s stats. Specifically, the Medicine Bottles hidden in Vatican City can be traded in for Adventure Books that either raise your HP or stamina bar permanently. That makes these little hard-to-find vials even more valuable than the ancient treasures you will find. If you want to get as much HP or stamina as possible, then you will need to find every last one. Here’s the location of all the Medicine Bottles.

All Medicine Bottle locations

There are 15 Medicine Bottles in Vatican City in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. They will only pop up once you begin the A Remedy for All side quest, but you will also need to do the A Nun in Trouble and The Mad Priest quests to access some of them. We have marked all the bottle locations on the map below, as well as more detailed instructions below if you are having trouble reaching any of them.

1.

Once you finish the A Nun in Trouble mystery you will get Guiliana’s Key. Take it down the Borgia tower and find the gap you can swing over with your whip and unlock the door with your new key. The bottle is just ahead on a box in the corner.

2.

While you’re doing The Mad Priest side quest you will be given the Sewer Key and sent down below the city through the Tower of Nicholas V. Once through the locked gate, climb up and swing across the upper area onto a ledge leading to stairs going up into the palace. The bottle is at the base of these stairs.

3.

Go behind the Post Office building and look for the bottle resting on a wooden bench.

4.

Starting from the Belvedere Courtyard, head down the street toward the Post Office, and take a right into the short alleyway. The bottle is on the table next to a set of closed doors at the end.

5.

At the entrance to Via Di Belvedere, go into the Blackshirt’s tent. There is a Medicine Bottle among the belongings on the long table.

6.

Climb up the scaffolding of the church being constructed near the Borgia Courtyard. Use the chandelier to swing to a window and onto a balcony, then platform to the left onto a rooftop where a single guard is posted near the bottle.

7.

From the Borgia Courtyard, go east from the entrance toward the Apostolical Palace. Find the area where the construction workers are stationed and locate the bottle on one of the barrels on the ground floor.

8.

Sneak or wear a disguise to enter the Blackshirt Barracks. Once inside the upper floor, the bottle is in a room just next to the staircase leading from the first floor.

9.

Head to the southern side of the Tower of Nicholas V and find a staircase up to the Passetto di Borgo. Take it all the way to the Castel Sant’Angelo and up another set of stairs to a dead end with this Medicine Bottle.

10.

Go through the main doors of the Apostolic Palace via the Borgia Courtyard and sneak or fight the many guards inside to get to the center of the room below the staircase. The bottle is on the little working area set up here.

11.

While you’re in the Apostolic Palace, make your way all the way up to the top floor into the bright green room. Guards will be outside so you can either fight past them or sneak in through an adjacent room and across the balcony. Either way, the medicine bottle is on one of the desks against the wall.

12.

Back outside in the construction site outside the palace, go into the wooden storage shed and grab the bottle on the bench below the bulletin board.

13.

This bottle can’t be obtained until you go through the main story far enough to meet Gina. Once you have and got out of the Underworld, use a zipline on the balcony to get over to a nearby rooftop. From here, find the hole in the fence to slip through into a tent where a group of guards are undressed to wash themselves. The bottle is on a bench next to a disguise you can snag if you haven’t already.

14.

Putting that disguise to good use, infiltrate the restricted area to the north of Belvedere Courtyard and hug the south fence until you find a hole you can sneak through to get into a tent. The bottle is on the table in the middle of the room.

15.

For our final bottle, you must have the Blackshirt Uniform, so take a second to change. Now that you look the part, head to the Blackshirt Barracks and find the tent that needs the Blackshirt Key to open. Open it up and snap up the final bottle.

How to use Medicine Bottles to upgrade HP

These Medicine Bottles can be exchanged at the pharmacist next to the Post Office. However, there are two different types of Adventure Books you can trade them in for: Moxie, which increases your stamina, and Shaping Up for more HP. You can get level 1, 2, or 3 of each book type here, but each one costs 5, 10, or 15 bottles. That means you can’t get all of them with just the bottles found in this area alone. Choose carefully which one you want to invest in first.