All Whim Balloon locations in Infinity Nikki

Collecting a Whim Balloon in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Although you may already know about Whimstars in Infinity Nikki, what about Whim Balloons? These are new collectible items that work in similar ways to the Whimstars where they’re either easily accessible or require you to complete a puzzle to earn. But instead of using them in the Heart of Infinity, this dress-up gacha game’s version of a skill tree, you can collect enough to earn rewards.

Included in the 1.2 update and found all over Firework Isles, your rewards for collecting Whim Balloons include Diamonds, which are the key to making gacha pulls. Let’s go over where you can find all Whim Balloons and how to use them in Infinity Nikki.

How to use Whim Balloons in Infinity Nikki

Vita Whim Exchange in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

You can currently use your Whim Balloons in Infinity Nikki in two different ways. First, you can trade them in with Vita at Sparkheart Island for Firework Sketches, among other nice rewards. While the majority of the trade-ins are only for unique Fireworks Sketches you can craft and then release into the night sky, you can also earn 200 Shiny Bubbles and 40 Diamonds through Vita.

Drifting Whim event in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

The second way to use Whim Balloons is only available for the next month, but you can receive a total of 600 Diamonds and many other rewards for collecting all 56 Whim Balloons. Through the Drifting Whim event, you’ll be able to collect prizes upon reaching certain milestones depending on how many Whim Balloons you’ve found.

Where to find all Whim Balloons

So far, we’ve only been able to find 46 out of the 56 Whim Balloons. This is presumably due to some of the events on Firework Isles not yet being available, which would grant you the last 10 Whim Balloons. We will update you with the final 10 balloon locations as soon as we discover them.

Whim Balloon map locations in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

All Whim Balloon puzzles

Similar to how Whimstars worked, Whim Balloons have nearly identical puzzles. Here are all the Whim Balloon puzzles, explained.

  • Normal Whim Balloon: The most common Whim Balloon you’ll find is just sitting out in the open available to grab. Sometimes they require a bit of parkouring to reach.
  • Animal Whim Balloon: If you see a glowing pink and blue ferret-looking animal, use your Bye-Bye Dust ability outfit to groom the animal. You’ll gain a Whim Balloon as a reward.
  • Fishing Whim Balloon: You can find fishing spots that will allow you to catch special blue and pink fish that give you a Whim Balloon. Use the Rippling Serenity ability outfit to go fishing.
  • Bug-Catching Whim Balloons: There are certain Whim Balloons in the form of glowing insects you can catch. Use the Afternoon Shine ability outfit to catch bugs.
  • Timer Whim Balloon: This puzzle requires you to grab all the glowing balloons in a trail before the timer runs out.
  • Chasing Whim Balloon: This puzzle first has you break a box before the Whim Balloon pops out and flies away. You now have to chase after it.
  • Cloud Whim Balloon: A pink, fluffy cloud will appear for you to hop on while collecting all the balloons before the timer runs out.
  • Curio Domain Whim Balloon: These Whim Balloons take you to the Curio Domain where you must solve a unique puzzle. Each one is different, and it usually requires parkouring, moving objects around, activating mechanisms, etc.
  • Combat Whim Balloon: You’ll attempt to open a chest, but then a bunch of enemies appear. Take them out to earn the Whim Balloon.

