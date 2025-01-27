All Whim Balloon locations in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to use Whim Balloons in Infinity Nikki Where to find all Whim Balloons All Whim Balloon puzzles

Although you may already know about Whimstars in Infinity Nikki, what about Whim Balloons? These are new collectible items that work in similar ways to the Whimstars where they’re either easily accessible or require you to complete a puzzle to earn. But instead of using them in the Heart of Infinity, this dress-up gacha game’s version of a skill tree, you can collect enough to earn rewards.

Included in the 1.2 update and found all over Firework Isles, your rewards for collecting Whim Balloons include Diamonds, which are the key to making gacha pulls. Let’s go over where you can find all Whim Balloons and how to use them in Infinity Nikki.

How to use Whim Balloons in Infinity Nikki

You can currently use your Whim Balloons in Infinity Nikki in two different ways. First, you can trade them in with Vita at Sparkheart Island for Firework Sketches, among other nice rewards. While the majority of the trade-ins are only for unique Fireworks Sketches you can craft and then release into the night sky, you can also earn 200 Shiny Bubbles and 40 Diamonds through Vita.

The second way to use Whim Balloons is only available for the next month, but you can receive a total of 600 Diamonds and many other rewards for collecting all 56 Whim Balloons. Through the Drifting Whim event, you’ll be able to collect prizes upon reaching certain milestones depending on how many Whim Balloons you’ve found.

Where to find all Whim Balloons

So far, we’ve only been able to find 46 out of the 56 Whim Balloons. This is presumably due to some of the events on Firework Isles not yet being available, which would grant you the last 10 Whim Balloons. We will update you with the final 10 balloon locations as soon as we discover them.

All Whim Balloon puzzles

Similar to how Whimstars worked, Whim Balloons have nearly identical puzzles. Here are all the Whim Balloon puzzles, explained.