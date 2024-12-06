All Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents Where to find all Whimstars in Infinity Nikki All Whimstar puzzles

Although most video games, especially RPGs, have skill trees, Infinity Nikki does things a little differently. You can spend Whimstars to unlock passive upgrades or ability outfits, but you need enough Whimstars first.

There are a myriad of different ways to collect Whimstars, and there are over 300 throughout the game’s map as of writing this. More may show up in the future with content expansions, but for now, here are all the Whimstar locations we know about in Infinity Nikki. Also, we’ll describe every Whimstar puzzle you can come across in this gacha dress-up game.

Where to find all Whimstars in Infinity Nikki

Memorial Mountains

You begin Infinity Nikki in this area, and you’ll find seven Whimstars in total here. Three of them are mandatory Whimstars you get from the tutorial section.

Florawish

There are 67 Whimstars in the region of Florawish. This is one of the largest areas, reaching all along the coast to the east of the town.

Breezy Meadow

This region has the most Whimstars in Infinity Nikki, as there are 88 to find here.

Stoneville

A small area west of Breezy Meadow is Stoneville. There are only 26 Whimstars here.

We’re still working on Whimstar maps for the Wishing Woods and the Abandoned District, so we’ll update this guide once they’re complete!

All Whimstar puzzles