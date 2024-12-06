All Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki

Although most video games, especially RPGs, have skill trees, Infinity Nikki does things a little differently. You can spend Whimstars to unlock passive upgrades or ability outfits, but you need enough Whimstars first.
There are a myriad of different ways to collect Whimstars, and there are over 300 throughout the game’s map as of writing this. More may show up in the future with content expansions, but for now, here are all the Whimstar locations we know about in Infinity Nikki. Also, we’ll describe every Whimstar puzzle you can come across in this gacha dress-up game.
Where to find all Whimstars in Infinity Nikki
Memorial Mountains
You begin Infinity Nikki in this area, and you’ll find seven Whimstars in total here. Three of them are mandatory Whimstars you get from the tutorial section.
Florawish
There are 67 Whimstars in the region of Florawish. This is one of the largest areas, reaching all along the coast to the east of the town.
Breezy Meadow
This region has the most Whimstars in Infinity Nikki, as there are 88 to find here.
Stoneville
A small area west of Breezy Meadow is Stoneville. There are only 26 Whimstars here.
We’re still working on Whimstar maps for the Wishing Woods and the Abandoned District, so we’ll update this guide once they’re complete!
All Whimstar puzzles
- Normal Whimstar: The most common Whimstar you’ll find is just sitting out in the open available to grab. Sometimes they require a bit of parkouring to reach.
- Animal Whimstar: If you see a glowing pink and blue ferret-looking animal, use your Bye-Bye Dust ability outfit to groom the animal. You’ll gain a Whimstar as a reward.
- Fishing Whimstar: Once you unlock the Rippling Serenity outfit, you’ll be able to catch fish. Sometimes, fishing spots will allow you to catch special blue and pink fish that give you a Whimstar.
- Bug-Catching Whimstar: The Afternoon Shine outfit gives you the ability to catch bugs in your net. There are certain Whimstars in the form of glowing insects you can catch.
- Timer Whimstar: This puzzle requires you to grab all the glowing stars in a trail before the timer runs out.
- Cloud Whimstar: Just like the previous puzzle, this one has you float on a pink, fluffy cloud while collecting all the stars before the timer runs out.
- Chasing Whimstar: This puzzle first has you break a box before the Whimstar pops out and flies away. You now have to chase after it.
- Curio Domain Whimstar: These Whimstars take you to the Curio Domain where you must solve a unique puzzle. Each one is different, and it usually requires parkouring, moving objects around, activating mechanisms, etc.
- Combat Whimstar: You’ll attempt to open a chest, but then a bunch of enemies appear. Take them out to earn the Whimstar.
- Hidden Whimstar: In the adjacent area, you must find a hidden star. It will look like a star-shaped object or drawing in the area, hidden in plain sight.
- Stray Hatty Whimstar: Speak to the Stray Hatty NPC in Florawish to exchange Bling for Whimstars. You can earn eight Whimstars in total here.
- Scarfworm Whimstar: Typically in the area of Stoneville, you’ll find glowing Scarf Worms hidden underground in holes. Force the Scarf Worm to appear by blocking all the other hole entrances with boxes.