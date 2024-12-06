 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki

By
Floating beside a Whimstar in Infinity Nikki
Papergames

Although most video games, especially RPGs, have skill trees, Infinity Nikki does things a little differently. You can spend Whimstars to unlock passive upgrades or ability outfits, but you need enough Whimstars first.

There are a myriad of different ways to collect Whimstars, and there are over 300 throughout the game’s map as of writing this. More may show up in the future with content expansions, but for now, here are all the Whimstar locations we know about in Infinity Nikki. Also, we’ll describe every Whimstar puzzle you can come across in this gacha dress-up game.

Recommended Videos

Where to find all Whimstars in Infinity Nikki

Memorial Mountains

You begin Infinity Nikki in this area, and you’ll find seven Whimstars in total here. Three of them are mandatory Whimstars you get from the tutorial section.

Infinity Nikki Whimstar map Memorial Mountains
Papergames

Florawish

There are 67 Whimstars in the region of Florawish. This is one of the largest areas, reaching all along the coast to the east of the town.

Breezy Meadow

This region has the most Whimstars in Infinity Nikki, as there are 88 to find here.

Stoneville

A small area west of Breezy Meadow is Stoneville. There are only 26 Whimstars here.

Infinity Nikki Whimstar map Stoneville
Papergames

We’re still working on Whimstar maps for the Wishing Woods and the Abandoned District, so we’ll update this guide once they’re complete!

Related

All Whimstar puzzles

Finding a Whimstar in Infinity Nikki
Papergames
  • Normal Whimstar: The most common Whimstar you’ll find is just sitting out in the open available to grab. Sometimes they require a bit of parkouring to reach.
  • Animal Whimstar: If you see a glowing pink and blue ferret-looking animal, use your Bye-Bye Dust ability outfit to groom the animal. You’ll gain a Whimstar as a reward.
  • Fishing Whimstar: Once you unlock the Rippling Serenity outfit, you’ll be able to catch fish. Sometimes, fishing spots will allow you to catch special blue and pink fish that give you a Whimstar.
  • Bug-Catching Whimstar: The Afternoon Shine outfit gives you the ability to catch bugs in your net. There are certain Whimstars in the form of glowing insects you can catch.
  • Timer Whimstar: This puzzle requires you to grab all the glowing stars in a trail before the timer runs out.
  • Cloud Whimstar: Just like the previous puzzle, this one has you float on a pink, fluffy cloud while collecting all the stars before the timer runs out.
  • Chasing Whimstar: This puzzle first has you break a box before the Whimstar pops out and flies away. You now have to chase after it.
  • Curio Domain Whimstar: These Whimstars take you to the Curio Domain where you must solve a unique puzzle. Each one is different, and it usually requires parkouring, moving objects around, activating mechanisms, etc.
  • Combat Whimstar: You’ll attempt to open a chest, but then a bunch of enemies appear. Take them out to earn the Whimstar.
  • Hidden Whimstar: In the adjacent area, you must find a hidden star. It will look like a star-shaped object or drawing in the area, hidden in plain sight.
  • Stray Hatty Whimstar: Speak to the Stray Hatty NPC in Florawish to exchange Bling for Whimstars. You can earn eight Whimstars in total here.
  • Scarfworm Whimstar: Typically in the area of Stoneville, you’ll find glowing Scarf Worms hidden underground in holes. Force the Scarf Worm to appear by blocking all the other hole entrances with boxes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
All Jet Vault locations in Star Wars Outlaws
Kay tries to enter Crimson Dawn territory.

One of the most tantalizing distractions in Star Wars Outlaws is the Jet Kordo Holodiscs. After you find your first one and gain access to the Holotracker early on in the game, you will be teased with a hidden treasure from this legendary scoundrel that is just waiting to be looted. Unlock other treasures that you can just lockpick, Jet put a bit more thought into keeping his loot hidden from anyone unworthy of it. You will need to find six individual vaults across the galaxy before you can get the big score at the end, but it will all be worth it. If you're having trouble locating each vault, we'll put an X on your map so you can go right to them.
Jet Kordo rewards

After you've collected all the loot from the vaults and returned to Toshara, you can claim your last reward.

Read more
The best Syndicate rewards in Star Wars Outlaws
One character points a gun at others while gambling in a bar in the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws.

You will learn very quickly in Star Wars Outlaws that it isn't the Empire that runs things -- it's the syndicates. These crime families each fight for power over the various planets you will explore and all see you as a potential pawn in their schemes. Kay has a lot of useful skills and abilities they want to take advantage of, but it isn't a one-way street. If you can raise your reputation with a syndicate all the way to the max, you can earn yourself some valuable and exclusive rewards you won't find in any container you lockpick. Doing that many jobs for a syndicate takes time, but also tends to incur the wrath of other syndicates at the same time, making it very challenging to keep everyone happy. These syndicates have the best rewards that you should work your way through the ranks to get.
How reputation works

Each of the four major syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws has their own reputation meter you need to manage. These have five major segments: Terrible, Bad, Poor, Good, and Excellent. You raise that meter by doing jobs for a syndicate and lower it by either doing jobs that hurt that syndicate or by fighting or trespassing on their turf.

Read more
All Experts in Star Wars Outlaws and where to find them
star wars outlaws interview returning characters qi ra

Unlike most other Ubisoft games, or even most RPGs for that matter, you don't level up and unlock skills as you would expect to in Star Wars Outlaws. You won't earn any points or find a skill tree waiting for you here, but rather the new Experts system. As you explore the galaxy and meet new people while hunting for treasures, you will encounter special characters called Experts who are willing to help Kay expand her skills. Well, once you find and help them out, that is. Without their help, you're stuck with your basic abilities for the whole game, so taking a break from your main quest to find them is well worth your time. The galaxy is a big place, so we'll tell you where to find each of the Experts in Star Wars Outlaws.
How learning new skills works

As we mentioned, you won't find yourself leveling up after completing missions or dispatching enemies. The only way to learn any new skills is through finding an Expert.

Read more