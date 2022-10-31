Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II saw its full release just days ago on October 28. While fans of the series are excited over yet another return of the first-person shooter series, Netherlands news site De Volkskrant reports that an Amsterdam hotel isn’t too pleased due to its unpleasant inclusion in the game.

Throughout the years, Activision has taken inspiration from real-world events and locations for the Call of Duty series. Modern Warfare II is no different, with Amsterdam’s Conservatorium Hotel being included in a scene where it is destroyed in a battle’s crossfire. However, this inclusion may result in a lawsuit and future actions from the hotel against Activision Blizzard, according to reports.

“We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty,” Conservatorium Hotel manager Roy Tomassen said to the Volkskrant. “More generally, we don’t support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement.”

This isn’t the first instance of improper and unprompted usage of real-life locations in the latest Call of Duty. Modern Warfare II’s beta featured a location that closely resembled Los Angeles’ Getty Museum. The map doesn’t appear in the game’s full release, which could possibly be due to a similar situation to the one Activison Blizzard currently faces with the Conservatorium.

The museum map was in the beta for #ModernWarfare2 but wasn’t included in the full game at launch. Activision hasn’t released any info on why it’s been removed from the game, but I think it has something to do with copyright or other legal issues with the Getty museum in LA. pic.twitter.com/2LU5QySDq8 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 30, 2022

We’ve reached out to Amsterdam’s Conservatorium Hotel for further details and future plans and will update this story when we hear back.

