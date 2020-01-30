Nintendo unveiled a new <em>Animal Crossing</em>-themed Nintendo Switch console this weekthat is slated to launch on March 13 for $300 with pre-orders now open for those interested in buying.

In accordance with New Horizons‘ vacation-themed setting, this new Nintendo Switch’s aesthetic provides brings tropical colors and designs, and it’s one of the more unique Switch models available. Other limited edition Switch models were made for Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Eevee, and a Switch Lite for Pokemon Sword and Shield came out last year. The serial number provided on one of the images confirms that the new model will include improved battery life for users playing on the go.

This new Switch variant’s Joy-Cons sporting a mint green and blue color scheme. In contrast, the main body features various Animal Crossing symbols representing characters, furniture, and other details. The console’s dock sports a distinct design of Tom Nook on a deserted island accompanied by his nephews, Timmy and Tommy.

In addition to a new limited edition console, Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons “Aloha Edition.” This package comes with a Nintendo Switch carrying case and a screen protector, so you can bring your Switch with you without having to worry about cracking its expensive screen. Although the “Aloha Edition” was confirmed to launch on the same day as the newly-announced Switch, Nintendo has yet to disclose the retail price.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth main entry in the franchise and is slated to launch on March 20 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. In New Horizons, players control a customizable avatar who has relocated to a deserted island after purchasing a robust vacation package from the businessman Tom Nook. Based on details Nintendo has so far released, aside from paying off their debts to relocate to a new home, players will build this island the way they envision.

Several new features, such as the ability to craft new tools and furniture, previously appeared in the free-to-play mobile game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, along with the option to change your character’s skin color, a feature that debuted in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer.

