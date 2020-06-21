Respawn Entertainment confirmed that Lifeline, the only classified healer in Apex Legends, will receive a so-called “sidegrade” once the battle royale shooter’s next event kicks in.

At EA Play Live 2020, among Electronic Arts’ major announcements was the cross-play feature for Apex Legends, as well as its upcoming Nintendo Switch port. The publisher also revealed the Lost Treasures collection event, which features the Armed and Dangerous: Evolved limited time mode, the debut of the Mobile Respawn Beacon, and a collection of new cosmetics.

However, eagle-eyed players spotted something new at the 1:00 mark of the Lost Treasures trailer. Lifeline used her tactical ability, the D.O.C. Heal Drone, to protect and revive a fallen Bangalore, while she was able to fire back at an incoming opponent. The drone has so far only been able to heal teammates, not revive them.

On Twitter, Respawn design director Jason McCord was asked whether the new ability would allow Lifeline to revive two fallen allies — one through her drone and the other by her own hands. McCord’s response not only confirms the upcoming change to the drone, but also a new move for Lifeline players that will come in handy in many situations.

Yup! — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) June 19, 2020

Players on the Apex Legends subreddit have mostly positive reactions to the change to Lifeline’s drone, as the new strategy will provide a new dimension to the healer’s capabilities. She will be able to get her allies back to their feet quickly, compared to using up precious time to revive teammates one after another.

While players have been calling it a buff, Apex Legends’ lead game designer Carlos Pineda previously flagged that Lifeline needs a “sidegrade” instead – a change that will not necessarily add power, but will differentiate her from the other characters in the battle royale shooter. The new drone ability certainly does that, as it gives players a good reason to pick Lifeline over other Legends.

Digital Trends has reached out to Electronic Arts to confirm if there are other changes planned for Lifeline in the near future. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

