Five years after its launch, Apple Arcade continues to defy expectations. Rather than flopping in a blaze of glory as some may had predicted, Apple has stayed committed to its ad-free mobile gaming service over the years. It continues to put out new games every month and even occasionally nets some surprising releases, like Final Fantasy IV‘s 3D remake. The service will continue to expand in 2025, as Apple has already announced a few games coming this January (including the Apple Vision Pro-exclusive Gears & Goo).

After announcing its upcoming game slate earlier this week, Digital Trends attended an Apple gaming event filled with demoes. We went hands-on with upcoming mobile games like Sonic Rumble, played Infinity Nikki on an iPhone, and saw new releases like Neva running on Mac. As part of our demo day, we tried out four upcoming Apple Arcade titles. Each one was completely different, modeling how the service caters to seasoned gamers, casual players, and kids. If you’re curious about what Apple’s been up to on its service these days, here are our takeaways on the four new games we tried.

Skate City: New York

When Apple Arcade first opened its doors, it launched with a flood of games. It was a little overwhelming to sort through them all initially, but a few titles stood out. Ranking high on the list of highlights was Skate City, an approachable skateboarding game that had players performing tricks by swiping the screen. Five years later, the team behind it is back with Skate City: New York. It’s very similar to its predecessor, with easy to learn, difficult to master skating controls, but it’s set in New York City this time. The 2D levels are an urban playground that take players from familiar streets to Central Park. For those who loved the original when it first released, the new installment looks to deliver another meaty arcade skating game full of challenges to complete and a free skate mode to perfect your craft.

Talking Tom Blast Park

A big appeal of Apple Arcade is its selection of family games. Titles like Hello Kitty: Island Adventure are some of the platform’s biggest breadwinners. Apple is adding another highlight to that list on December 5 with Talking Tom Blast Park. It’s an on-rails “shooter” (I mean that term in the least violent way possible) where players run around an amusement park tossing plungers at mischievous racoons. It’s a lighthearted charmer that can be easily played with one hand. What’s most interesting about it, though, is its approach to infinite runner gameplay. The more you play, the more parts of the park you can build. When building a new attraction, like a roller coaster, it gets fluidly added to the infinite run. That means that runs are always evolving rather than looking the same every time. It’s a fun bit of screen-tapping with some genuinely clever progression hooks to boot.

Gears & Goo

Mobile users aren’t the only ones getting new games. Apple Vision Pro owners will get an exclusive game of their own on January 9 with Gears & Goo. The tower defense game puts a map full of alien towers right in your living room thanks to the Vision Pro’s passthrough technology. From there, players can move troops around the board and build defenses with just their eyes and a simple pinch gesture. I was impressed by it all during my demo. The eye-tracking is precise and the hand controls feel incredibly natural. It’s not a reason to run out and buy a Vision Pro, but it does show off how hand controls can be used to naturally interact with game worlds. If you happen to have a Vision Pro, you might as well check it out in January.

Boggle: Arcade Edition

Some Apple Arcade games are aimed at more casual players, and Boggle: Arcade Edition fits that task well. It’s the word game you already know, but reimagined with a level-based adventure mode that makes for great bite-sized sessions. In the missions I played, I’d have to either rack up enough points or create a certain number of words to complete the level’s goal. It’s a simple Boggle shake-up, but one that’ll help fans stay sharp and challenge themselves in new ways. Boggle: Arcade Edition launches on December 5 alongside a wave of new games that also includes Pac-Man 256+ and Barbie Color Creations+.