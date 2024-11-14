 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Don’t sleep on Infinity Nikki. It could be 2024’s biggest video game

By
girl with pink hair and cat mascot pointing to sky
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you thought you knew every major game coming for the rest of 2024, think again. On Wednesday night, Infold Games announced that Infinity Nikki will launch on December 5 for PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile. If you’ve never heard of it before, you’re about to in a very big way.

The upcoming free-to-play game is the fifth entry in the mega-popular Nikki series. It takes what was once a mobile dress-up gacha game and turns it into a full open-world console game with shades of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild peppered in. At first glance, you may be tempted to write it off as niche, but that would be a tactical error. Infinity Nikki will launch at the perfect time, landing in the cross section of multiple trends that have defined 2024. If all goes well for Infold Games, it could smash records. If you’re still a little confused as to why, here are all of the reasons that Infinity Nikki could be a sensation.

Recommended Videos

The Nikki series is enormous

Infinity Nikki - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

If you’ve never heard of the Nikki series before, you’ve been sleeping on a giant. Developed by Infold Games, Nikki games are traditionally free-to-play “dress up” games that are all about collecting outfits. They also contain oddly deep lore, something that’s helped the series earn a massive, dedicated fan base over the years. How big is it? The series’ most recent title, Shining Nikki, has over 100 million downloads worldwide. Infinity Nikki is already poised to rise to similar success. Even before its release date announcement, it already had 30 million preregistrations. Even if this was just your average Nikki sequel, it would be a big deal — but it’s much more than that.

Related

Dress-up games are having a moment

Infinity Nikki might be the best example of “right place, right time.” There are two major factors that might catapult it to success. The first is that the dress-up genre is currently experiencing a mainstream boom. While the genre has always been popular among its most committed fans, 2024 brought it even more into the spotlight thanks to Dress to Impress, an incredibly successful Roblox game. While it was first released at the end of November 2023, the game gained popularity this year thanks in no small part to a collaboration with Charli XCX. Since then, the game has only grown bigger and become a massive game among streamers. According to Eurogamer, the game has been played over 2.3 billion times. There’s certainly a hunger for the genre right now, so Infinity Nikki couldn’t be coming at a better time.

The Chinese console game market is also having a moment

The other key factor that could spell success for Infold Games is the Chinese console game market’s current boom. The series, which is developed by a Chinese studio, has long been a major hit in China. Until now, though, it’s exclusively been a mobile game. This year has seen China breaking more into the more traditional console gaming market with enormous success. Black Myth: Wukong is 2024’s most jaw-dropping success story, with the action RPG smashing Steam records on release. It’s clear that there’s an enormous market for console games in China right now, and that should help propel an already massive series to even greater heights.

Breath of the Wild’s designer worked on it

Nikki looks out at an open world in Infinity Nikki.
Infold Games

Those two factors may build a foundation for success, but it won’t mean much if the game is bad. Thankfully, that’s not something that Infold Games likely has to worry about. Infinity Nikki has a secret weapon working on it: Kentaro Tominaga, a former Nintendo veteran who worked on several Mario Kart and Zelda games while with the company. Most notably, he was the game designer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That’s how you know Infold Games is serious about making an open-world hit.

Hours before the release date announcement, Digital Trends went hands-on with a mobile build of Infinity Nikki running on iPhone. The Nintendo inspiration was immediately clear, as we explored an open world not so dissimilar to Hyrule and even used a dress as a makeshift glider. While the Breath of the Wild DNA is clear, its more obvious parallel might actually be Super Mario Odyssey. The gameplay loop has Nikki collecting stars scattered throughout the world, each of which has a little in-world challenge tied to it. The collect-a-thon setup makes it feel very much like a Nintendo game, but with modern mobile game sensibilities. It’s the same formula that pushed Genshin Impact to success, so there’s good reason to believe that this style will resonate with players here as well.

It’s free

While all of this is important, Infinity Nikki has one true ace up its sleeve: it’s free. Despite being a console game, Infold Games is still deploying its tested mobile gaming free-to-play formula. At its core, it’s still a microtransaction-heavy gacha game where players can spend real money to get outfits. While that might be off-putting to some players, that means that it’ll be much easier to get players in the door. You can expect it to rack up a lot of curiosity downloads across platforms at launch, especially if it achieves the kind of staggering early numbers that turn heads.

Perhaps above all else, Infinity Nikki just seems like the kind of cozy game that a tense world could use right now. It’ll launch just ahead of holiday breaks, which could position it as a casual wind-down game for players. It’s just the right game for the moment, and if all goes well, it could create the mainstream moment that establishes the dress-up genre as a goliath right next to shooters.

Infinity Nikki launches on December 5 for PS5, PC, and mobile.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
This cyberpunk detective game is one of 2024’s best hidden gems
Protagonist James Karra overlooks NYC in Nobody Wants To Die

Nobody Wants To Die has almost every detective noir staple in one game. You play as a hard-boiled detective with a tragic past and a drinking problem. There's a good-cop/bad-cop dynamic with your partner as you work together to solve a murder case that exposes the city’s morally corrupt underbelly. It takes place in New York City. It’s constantly raining.

It sounds like your typical film noir crime drama from the mid-1900s. I’ve seen all of these tropes play out in similar games in the genre like the grounded LA Noire, the haunting Murdered: Soul Suspect, and the anime wackiness of Master Detective Archives: Rain Code. So, what’s Nobody Wants To Die’s unique twist? It expertly blends cyberpunk elements with a gritty 1940s aesthetic. Even with some issues, Nobody Wants To Die kept me enthralled from start to finish.
Back to the future
Nobody Wants To Die is set in the year 2329, but I wasn’t able to discern that right away. The game starts with our protagonist, James Karra, as he sits next to his wife, Rachel, in a 1940s-era classic car. While watching a movie together, she glitches out and disappears. James then opens his door and there are flying cars right beneath him. What I thought was the start of another typical old-school detective noir game all of a sudden looked more like Blade Runner. It left its mark on me; I wanted to see what other tropes it would subvert next.

Read more
The best games we played at PAX West 2024: Monster Hunter, Infinity Nikki, and more
Two small character hold in a sepia toned apocalyptic junk pile in Little Nightmares 3

Seattle was once again the center of the gaming world as PAX West 2024 took over the Emerald City. Players, developers, and cosplayers galore met to play the biggest upcoming titles, meet new friends, and party deep into the night. Digital Trends was there (on our best behavior, of course) to uncover the most promising upcoming games that you should have your eye on. Whether it’s the biggest franchises or the smallest hidden gems, we looked high and low, on and off the show floor, to create this list of the can’t-miss games.
Pizza Bandit

I don’t know what I was expecting from Pizza Bandit, but Overcooked-meets-Gears of War was certainly not it.

Read more
Don’t skip Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s great new mode during its beta
A player holds a dead player as a body shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 begins tomorrow, and it features eight different modes for players to check out. While I'm guessing most will want to play iconic modes like Team Deathmatch (TDM) or Domination, I recommend you give Kill Order a shot.

Kill Order is a mode new in Black Ops 6 that finds a way to twist the core TDM formula to make it less chaotic. I spoke to developers at Treyarch about its creation and learned that Kill Order works as well as it does because it was built around the aspects of Call of Duty that players like best.
A high-value mode
At its core, Kill Order is TDM with a twist. The basics will be familiar as two teams of six compete to get the most kills, earn points, and win a match. To help focus the action, one player on each team is named the "High Value Target." This "HVT," as the game and developers call it, is powered up with extra armor, directional indicators for other players on the minimap, and the ability to earn more score with each enemy kill. They're not a juggernaut or anything, but in a one-on-one between an HVT and an enemy player, the HVT is more likely to win.

Read more