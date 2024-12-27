 Skip to main content
Infinity Nikki’s first major update is just around the corner

By
Infinity Nikki promotional art.
Papergames

If you haven’t tried Infinity Nikki yet, the game is a whirlwind of dresses, quests, fish to catch, bugs to net, and so much more. It’s already been downloaded more than 20 million times since release, and it’s popularity will only grown when the Shooting Star Season update lands on December 30. For anyone that wants a cozy, lighthearted experience to shoo away the winter chill, this laid-back game is an easy choice.

The update will add new outfits for you to burn Whimstars on, limited-time events like the Wish Festival, and even more of Miraland’s unique characters and story to explore. One outfit even gives Nikki a blue-green hairstyle reminiscent of Hatsune Miku.

Some of the new outfits include Star of the Gala, Gleaming Dance, and Snowy Encounter. Each is unique in its own way, but with the beautiful design that’s present in every other aspect of the game. There will also be at least two new Resonance Outfits: the Pink Ribbon Waltz and Daughter of the Lake.

The Shooting Star Season update releases on December 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS and will continue until January 23, 2025.

So what’s Infinity Nikki like? The gameplay feels a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but if the entire game had been given a makeover and was focused entirely on sneaking into Gerudo Town and you got to choose your own outfit. It’s a large, open-world game with a lot to do, people to get to know, and outfits to collect. Oh, and it’s free to play, although it does lean heavily on gacha mechanics.

Digital Trends gave Infinity Nikki a 7/10 in its review, and players of games like Genshin Impact will feel right at home with the familiar mechanics.

