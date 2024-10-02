 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Infinity Nikki might be the coziest (and most stylish) open-world game ever

By
Nikki looks out at an open world in Infinity Nikki.
Infold Games

I have played plenty of open-world games over the years. I’ve run over pedestrians in the Grand Theft Auto series and slayed minions of the Templars in Assassin’s Creed. I’ve done the never-ending grind of free-to-play offerings with gacha mechanics, such as Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves. In these titles, I was always actively on the move, going from point A to point B and tackling every objective imaginable. Now, there’s Infinity Nikki, which is a different (and much gentler) beast entirely.

Marketed as the “coziest open-world game,” the upcoming title brings the popular Nikki mobile series to consoles in style. After playing the Infinity Nikki demo at a special media session during the Tokyo Game Show, and speaking to Infold Games global public relations manager Zexu Shi, I can see the appeal. The world activities themselves are relaxing, and the grind isn’t nearly as incessant as games like it. Even the treatment of animals is humane. All of those choices confirm that the marketing pitch isn’t an exaggeration; Infinity Nikki really is a cozy change of pace that the open-world genre needs.

Recommended Videos

Exploring in style

My one-hour-long play session began with the titular Nikki and her pet cat, Momo, trapped inside an instanced dungeon. There, I had to make my way across train cars by jumping off ledges and gliding to reach the next platform. What surprised me initially was how Nikki’s clothing instantly changed whenever I glided, from something that looked like a white bridal gown to that of a shimmering blue summer dress.

Related

Zexu asked me to open the menu to check Nikki’s dresses. He then asked me to distinguish between those with icons and those without. The former are considered part of the core mechanics, such as fishing, catching bugs, taming animals, planting crops, and, of course, gliding. By default, Nikki’s attire would change depending on the mechanic that I was undertaking at the time, a context-sensitive feature for all intents and purposes. The latter, meanwhile, aren’t related to a particular mechanic, so they primarily function as cosmetic options.

Infinity Nikki - Gamescom 2024 Trailer | PS5 Games

Infinity Nikki is already the fifth game in Papergames and Infold Games’ Nikki series. Choosing various dresses for the main character has been a core fixture for the franchise, and Infinity Nikki is no different. The different clothes that are worn are subsequently judged in mini-contests against rivals. Attributes can also be improved by using upgrade materials, helping you win contests more easily.

I’m told that sketches, which appear in a separate menu, are akin to a checklist of materials that players can collect from various activities, events, and free-roam exploration. Acquiring all the necessary resources unlocks a new attire. However, Zexu was unable to share more information about the implementation of gacha mechanics.

Comparing Infinity Nikki to Infold Games’ previous releases, it’s safe to say that this is its most ambitious title yet. The open-world environments are awe-inspiring. There are majestic vistas overlooking lush fields, towering cliffs with foreboding dangers, small towns that dot the countryside, and portals that lead to dungeons. My surroundings were beautifully rendered in bright and vivid colors, giving the game a whimsical feel.

Nikki fishes in a lake in Infinity Nikki.
Infold Games

Even better, a photo mode feature allowed me to choose from different poses and expressions to capture memorable moments. Zexu added that the team really wanted to make a game that was relaxing and not that intense. Specifically, he cited how other games might have you slaughtering wild animals to get their meat and fur, but Infinity Nikki has you petting and taming them instead. There’s even a horse mount featured in one trailer, though I can’t say if that’s a reward from the animal taming feature.

While the world is dazzling, I’m not quite sold on combat yet. In the demo, Nikki primarily had a magical projectile that she could shoot monsters with, eliminating them in just a couple of hits. I also fought a boss that looked like a cross between a large blob and an octopus. The creature spawned platforms that I could jump on, before I leaped and smashed down on its head. Its projectiles were agonizingly slow and easy to avoid.

The battles I tried felt unchallenging to a fault. I had doubts if it was going to keep me engaged, especially since I tend to gravitate toward faster action titles. However, the more I continued playing to acquire sketch materials and unlock clothes with bonuses, the more I became comfortable with the core gameplay loop. I no longer felt pressured to go from one goal to the next, to maximize daily energy before logging off, as was the case in other free-to-play gacha titles. Instead, I adopted a more laid-back approach, enjoying the scenery and reveling in new discoveries.

As of the time of this writing, Infinity Nikki has approached a milestone of over 20 million global pre-registrations. Its Reunion Playtest (i.e. closed beta test) is scheduled to run from October 8 to 22. It’s safe to say that it has the potential to be a huge hit for the casual gaming crowd, as well as open-world action-RPG veterans who want a more laid-back experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
Apple Arcade’s most popular game is coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC
Hello Kitty bakes food in a cafe in Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

Apple Arcade hit Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is coming to new platforms in 2025. The Animal Crossing-like life sim will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2025. It’ll be a timed console exclusive for Nintendo before coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 shortly after.

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is Apple Arcade’s most popular game, Arcade Senior Director Alex Rofman told me in an interview earlier this year. The iOS game takes the basic concept of Animal Crossing and adds in popular Sanrio characters. That experience has only been available to Apple Arcade subscribers for the past year, but it’ll soon make its way to more platforms.

Read more
This precious Game Pass adventure let me see the world through my cat’s eyes
A cat holds bread in Little Kitty, Big City.

I recently moved into a new apartment, graduating from a boxy one-bedroom to a much larger two-bedroom railroad-style space. It’s been a great change for me, but it's my cat who is thriving. She’s no longer a paperweight glued to my couch. She spends the days bouncing between rooms, jumping off of furniture, sneaking into cabinets, and peering out windows. Her entire world has tripled and she’s become a new creature because of it.

As fate would have it, that would also be the subject of the first game I played in my new apartment. Little Kitty, Big City is an adorable new indie game about a black housecat accidentally finding itself lost in town after falling off its windowsill. Had I played it in another context, I might have been tempted to write it off as a cute, but light indie curiosity (the kind of game that's perfect for Xbox Game Pass). Instead, it’s a classic case of the right place, right time for me. For one precious afternoon, I could see my cat’s big new world through her eyes.
On the prowl
Little Kitty, Big City is sure to draw some immediate parallels to Stray thanks to its feline hero. The two share plenty of DNA, but the big difference is that Little Kitty, Big City is more of a Saturday morning cartoon than the brainier sci-fi of Stray. As soon as I gain control of my fallen hero, I’m let loose in a small open city where I can get up to the same slapstick hijinks that my own cat annoyingly seems to love.

Read more
April’s most anticipated RPG is coming to Xbox Game Pass
Key art for Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.

We've learned about the titles that will come to Xbox Game Pass throughout the back half of April, and several of them are games getting added to the catalog the day they launch. Of those, the most notable is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

While that name is a mouthful, RPG fans will want to pay attention to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as it is a spiritual successor to the long-dormant Konami RPG series Suikoden. Many of the developers who worked on the original Suikoden games worked together to reimagine the concept for the modern era, creating an RPG with over 100 recruitable party members, engaging combat, and a gorgeous pixelated art style that gives Square Enix's HD-2D games a run for their money. Prequel game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is already on Xbox Game Pass too, so Microsoft seems all-in on backing this Suikoden successor as we wait for Konami to release remasters of those titles or a new game in the series.

Read more