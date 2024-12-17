 Skip to main content
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket just got its first major update

Pokemon TCG Pocket cards from right to left: Serperior, Aerodactyl ex, Celebi ex, Vaporean, Mew ex.
Pokemon Company

You might have opened up Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this morning to find a new option for booster packs. If not, that sentence probably has you scrambling for your phone. That’s right: the Mythical Island booster pack is finally here, and they are apparently all Mew-themed.

We knew the update was coming, but players aren’t patient. The new booster set contains 86 cards — 68 new ones, plus 18 rare versions — and you’ll also get a set of 12 free hourglasses as a gift from the development team.

Note: the Genetic Apex packs are still there, too, if you want to keep pulling from them (or you could just craft the card you need).

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island | Coming Soon!

In addition to new cards, there are also more Solo Step-Up Battles to work through. There are several additions to the Genetic Apex lineup, but if you select Expansions beside the name, you can also battle against Mythical Island decks. These fights give you a glimpse at what the new cards are capable of. Spoiler alert: They’re a breath of fresh air after getting face-stomped by Misty decks for the past several weeks. The current meta is dominated by Misty, and the addition of Vaporeon isn’t going to help, but there are a lot of new grass-type cards that open up previously impossible builds.

It’s a much-needed update for the Game Awards-nominated mobile game, which has only added a handful of new “promo cards” since its launch. The new pack gives players a good excuse to start collecting again, as Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is at its most fun when there are shiny new cards to pull.

