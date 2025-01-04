 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

What is a gacha game?

By
Genshin Impact Natlan splash screen.
HoYoverse

Some of the most popular video games of the current decade are part of a genre known as gacha, but what really does this word mean? Why are gacha games so popular, and how are they making so much money? Anyone unfamiliar with the term gacha will inevitably ask these questions, and we have answers to them.

From games like Genshin Impact to Wuthering Waves, and now Infinity Nikki, these games all share the gacha name and have many similarities in terms of game mechanics. These aren’t the only beloved gacha games, as there are dozens, if not hundreds of other gacha games that have captured the hearts — and wallets — of millions of gamers. Here’s everything you need to know about gacha games.

Recommended Videos

What does gacha mean?

Looking over Mondstadt in Genshin Impact.
HoYoverse

Gacha games are games in which players are encouraged to use real-life money to unlock randomized items in a loot box-type system. The term gacha originated in Japan and comes from the word gachapon, which is a type of machine where you put in tokens and receive a capsule containing a random toy.

Related

Gacha games grant players the option to spend money on in-game currency that can purchase randomized rewards, but this currency is also earnable for free while playing the game itself. These games have a free-to-play (F2P) model that allows players to not spend a dime and still take a chance on “pulls” to see if they get the reward that they want. Otherwise, gacha games heavily incentivize players to spend real money for more chances to win that special character, weapon, or other in-game item they desire.

Just like how gachapon machines tell you which items you may receive by spending money, players also have a sense of their chances of pulling the item they want. Gacha games typically have an array of common rewards players will most often receive, but there’s a much smaller chance for rarer rewards.

Here are some examples of the biggest gacha games yet:

  • Genshin Impact
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle
  • Blue Archive
  • Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy
  • Arknights

Is gacha just gambling?

Honkai: Star Rail gacha warp.
HoYoverse

If you think this sounds a lot like gambling, it essentially is in a way. Gacha games have long been criticized for enticing players to spend real money for the chance to receive rare rewards, as these prizes are often 5-Star characters that look cool and have amazing fighting abilities. Or they can be weapons that pair with the new character, and you could feel left out for not getting the weapon that matches the character.

On top of that, a lot of the gacha rewards players can receive from these games are limited-time, or at least the higher chance to receive these new prizes are. For example, Genshin Impact will have something called Banners that will run for only a few weeks and spotlight one new character and a few older ones to incentivize players to spend money before they’re gone. If you miss the Banner, you’ll still have a chance to receive that beloved character, albeit a very small chance.

These games will also often use a pity system of sorts, which is essentially a guaranteed reward after making a certain amount of unsuccessful pulls. When the pity system kicks in and how it works always depends on the game you’re playing, but this is a common mechanic in gacha titles to make players feel less like they’re getting screwed over.

Why are gacha games popular?

Jiyan fighting in Wuthering Waves.
Kuro Games

The gigantic boom of gacha games within the past decade isn’t due to a sudden rise of gambling addictions in our youth, although some people may think that after seeing how much money gacha games earn. It’s a combination of having a fun game that can also be accessed at any time by a wide audience. What we mean by this is the fact that nearly all gacha games are mobile games you can play through your phone.

This doesn’t mean that some games aren’t also accessible through your computer or console, but a huge portion of gacha games’ audiences play right from their phones. This makes it a lot easier to play at any time of day, which also means it can reach a wider audience. Almost everyone in the world owns a cellphone, but not everyone has a gaming PC or a PlayStation or Xbox.

Not only that, but the games themselves have to be fun and enticing. Players adore HoYoverse titles like Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail because first and foremost, they have engaging combat, intriguing storylines, and hundreds of hours of gameplay opportunities. These games are consistently updated with new regions and characters, so players are usually pulled back into the game when new content comes out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
Samsung brings a Squid Game season 2 surprise to the Galaxy Store
A promotional image for the launch of the Netflix app in the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Samsung is working hard to attract Galaxy device owners to visit and download apps from the Galaxy Store, its own app store, which rivals Google's Play Store and is pre-installed on all certified Android phones. To do this, Samsung has announced the arrival of Netflix and an exclusive incentive to download it — a special Samsung-only look at the forthcoming Squid Game season 2 Netflix series.

Visit the Galaxy Store and an “exclusive, never-before-seen clip” from Squid Game season 2 will be yours, which is said to provide a “darker, twisted look into the storyline for the upcoming season, and is only available on the Galaxy Store.” You’ll have to be quick to see it, though, as the clip expires on December 26, when Squid Game season 2 premiers on Netflix.

Read more
New Catly trailer shows what the controversial game actually looks like
A cat sits in a room full of corn in Catly.

After a controversial and confusing reveal at this year's Game Awards, developer SuperAunthenti Co. has released a new two-minute trailer for Catly. The clip gives a much better idea of what the game is, as does new updates to its Steam description.

Catly debuted during The Game Awards with a short teaser trailer filled with highly detailed cats. It seemed harmless enough, but the clip sparked concerns among viewers who suspected it was using generative AI. When Digital Trends asked if AI is being used in Catly, SuperAuthenti Co. told us that it was not sharing any more details until 2025. Later, internet sleuths discovered that the company's co-founder, Kevin Yeung, had started another studio two years ago that was working on a blockchain game with a similar description to Catly. Yesterday, SuperAuthenti Co. broke its silence and confirmed that Catly does not use AI nor blockchain tech.

Read more
As more layoffs hit the game industry, ZeniMax Online Studios votes to unionize
the elder scrolls online shadow over morrowind 2023 updates

The gaming industry has faced a tidal wave of difficulties this year, the most pressing of which involved the layoffs of thousands of workers from various positions and multiple companies. Microsoft alone made up 2,000 of the layoffs in January alone. The suffering of the workers in the industry was acknowledged during The Game Awards 2024, but while awards were being passed out, 461 members of ZeniMax Online Studios voted to unionize.

Microsoft has recognized the union, marking a major win for workers' rights, according to a press release from the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Union. “By coming together and forming a union, we’re able to take a powerful step forward in ensuring a better future for ourselves and for our families, to create protections against layoffs and workplace exploitation, and to provide additional layers of support for workers beyond what [Family and Medical Leave Act] and workplace policies already provide,” said senior motion graphics artist and ZOS United-CWA member Alyssa Gobelle. “At ZeniMax, unions belong here.”

Read more