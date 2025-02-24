The best arcade games of all time

Before the first home console generation, arcades were the meccas of video games. While they are nearly extinct now, those old enough will think back fondly of the days of dumping endless amounts of quarters into those giant cabinets to play just a few minutes of a game. Arcade games were where many of the most iconic gaming characters and franchises first began, such as Donkey Kong and Street Fighter. While some have fallen into obscurity over the decades, some are still beloved to this day. Whether it be for the impact they had on game design or just because they’re still fun to play even today, these are our picks for the greatest arcade games ever made.

If this list is a bit too old school for you, we also have lists of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, and best PC games for something more modern.

Recommended Videos

Ms. Pac-Man Play 80% 80% Platforms Commodore VIC-20, Arcade, Atari 8-bit, Commodore C64/128, ZX Spectrum, Sega Game Gear, PC DOS, Apple II, Xbox 360, Sega Master System, Texas Instruments TI-99 Genre Arcade Developer General Computer Corporation (GCC) Publisher Bally Midway, Namco Hometek, Atari, Inc., Tengen, Atarisoft Release January 13, 1982 The original Pac-Man was a blockbuster at the time and even stands as the highest-grossing arcade game ever made, but its sequel Ms. Pac-Man blows it out of the water in every way. Released just one year later, this version kept the same addicting foundation of running through a maze, gobbling up pellets, and avoiding ghosts but added in new maze layouts and smarter AI ghosts to deal with. It managed to be an improvement on everything the original did without diluting that pure enjoyment factor or adding too much complexity to make it hard for anyone to step up and start playing. Plus, Ms. Pac-Man was one of the first female game characters ever made, which has to count for something. Ms. Pac-Man (1982) - Gameplay

Galaga Play 73% 73% Platforms Arcade, PC-9800 Series, Sharp X1, FM-7, Xbox 360, MSX Genre Shooter, Arcade Developer Namco Limited Publisher Midway, Namco Limited, Dempa Shimbunsha Release September 01, 1981 Space shooters were a dime a dozen (or a quarter a dozen) in arcades so it took something special for one to stand out. Galaga was basically an unofficial sequel to Space Invaders. It had the same concept of moving a ship to fire at incoming aliens but was packed with color and enemies that both shot and swarmed your ship. It was much more challenging, but more engaging because of it. There were also cool secrets like letting one ship get captured so you could rescue it and control two at once. All modern shoot-’em-up games owe a debt to Galaga. Wii: Virtual Console - Galaga Trailer

Donkey Kong Play 71% 71% Platforms Arcade Genre Platform, Arcade Developer Nintendo, Ikegami Tsushinki Publisher Nintendo Release July 09, 1981 When someone says the world arcade game, odds are Donkey Kong comes to mind first. This is where the legendary rivalry between Mario (known as Jumpman at the time) and Donkey Kong originated. It is a basic platformer by today’s standards but was a marvel at the time. It was one of the first games to include any kind of story in the game, and each stage ramped up the difficulty with tons of new hazards and enemies to deal with. It might be a bit hard to go back to now, but can’t be overlooked in terms of how it changed the entire industry and set the stage for Nintendo to dominate the home console space. Arcade Longplay [499] Donkey Kong

Street Fighter II Play 83% 83% Platforms Arcade Genre Fighting, Arcade Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Release February 01, 1991 Since arcades were the hot hangout spots at the time, multiplayer games were huge. Some let you play in co-op , but most focused on head-to-head competition like fighting games . In that domain Street Fighter 2, was the champion. This is where we were introduced to the legendary world warriors who are still featured in the series today, such as Ryu, Cammy, and Blanka. It revolutionized special moves with different stick and button combinations to add a layer of depth to fighting beyond just mashing buttons, plus a combo system that rewarded players who learned their characters. There was always a line for Street Fighter 2 at the arcades and it was worth the wait every time. Street Fighter 2 gameplay HD

Space Invaders Play 78% 78% Platforms Arcade, iOS, Handheld Electronic LCD, Legacy Cellphone Genre Shooter, Arcade Developer Taito Publisher Midway Manufacturing, Taito, Sharp, My Arcade Release June 01, 1978 While Galaga was the natural evolution of Space Invaders, that doesn’t mean this game isn’t still worth a spot. For the time it came out especially, it was a pioneer in the shoot-’em-up genre. It was an instantly intuitive game where you shot at advancing aliens but had some interesting depth to it in how you prioritized your targets. If you took out the rows on the edges, it would take longer for the group to hit the side and scroll down. But, as you eliminated more and more aliens, the ships got faster. Getting a high score in Space Invaders was the mark of true skill in the early days of gaming. Classic Game Room - SPACE INVADERS for Atari 2600 review

The Simpsons Arcade Game 73% 73% Platforms Arcade, PlayStation 3, Commodore C64/128, PC DOS, Xbox 360 Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Arcade Developer Konami Publisher Konami Release March 04, 1991 Beat-’em-ups came a little bit later into the arcades but eventually became some of the most popular machines. Games like Final Fight and Streets of Rage established the formula of picking characters, fighting goons, and moving from left to right through stages. The Simpsons Arcade Game didn’t reinvent the wheel in any major way but polished it up and set it in the mega-popular Simpsons world. The visual style in particular translated into an arcade game perfectly, but it was also just a fun game to play seeing Marge, Homer, Lisa, and Bart do their unique combos, run through iconic locations, and fight bosses. It was also one of the rare cabinets to allow for four players It was almost lost media for a while due to licensing but was made digitally available on PS3 and Xbox 360

Missile Command Play 71% 71% Platforms Arcade, Atari 2600, Commodore C64/128, Atari ST/STE Genre Shooter, Arcade Developer Atari Publisher Sega, Taito, Atari Corporation, Atari Release July 01, 1980 Since arcade games didn’t have to conform to a single control scheme like most modern games do, we got some weird input methods. Missile Command used a trackball to make moving a cursor more precise and hectic all at once. The goal of the game is to protect your settlements from incoming missiles by firing your own ballistics that would detonate wherever your cursor is. By aiming and timing it right, you would blow up the incoming missiles before they could make impact. The trouble was spinning that ball with your palm to move your cursor around fast enough, while also accounting for travel time, to shoot your missiles where they needed to be. It was great fun in a stressful way. Atari 2600 Longplay [005] Missile Command