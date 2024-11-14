Infinity Nikki, set to be one of the most-played games of 2024, just got its long-awaited release date. The open-world gacha game will hit PC, mobile devices, and PlayStation 5 on December 5.

Recommended Videos

This date is actually special for the team at Infold Games (a part of Papergames) as it celebrates the 12-year anniversary of the series, which started with Nikki Up2U: A Dressing Story in 2012. Infinity Nikki is the fifth game in the series, but is the first one to make the jump from exclusively being on mobile. It’s also the first Nikki game to not be solely a dress-up gacha game. There are dress-up elements in Infinity Nikki, but it’s grown from being a free-to-play casual mobile title to a platforming, open-world exploration game with gacha elements.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Infinity Nikki has been marketed as the “coziest open-world game” ever, and that seems to be the case from some recent previews. Our writer found it to be very laid-back compared to other free-to-play gacha games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, and it was laos one of the best games we played at PAX West this year. In it, the titular Nikki goes on an adventure throughout Miraland with her cat, Momo, where she’ll explore by platforming, taking pictures, and engaging in simple combat.

Nikki producer and studio founder Runhao Yao posted a letter posted on X announcing the release date, saying that it’s been a “one-of-a-kind” project that has proved challenging for the developers, who moved to Unreal Engine 5 and had to create a whole new type of game.

“It’s been tough, but our determination carried us through,” Yao wrote. “Our team has always believed in taking on the impossible, and because this was a Nikki project, we were even more motivated and inspired to pursue ‘infinity’ with everything we had.”

A letter to stylists from the producer of the Nikki series.#InfinityNikki #InfinityNikkiOfficialRelease pic.twitter.com/4NCsahHUjh — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) November 14, 2024

Infold Games announced that the game has already brought in over 30 million preregistrations after a closed beta in October that the developers say was “wildly successful.” This means players will get all the announced preregistration milestone rewards: 50,000 Blings, 300 Threads of Purity, 20 Resonite Crystals, and a four-star outfit called Far and Away. Infinity Nikki has drawn a ton of hype, so more rewards will be revealed soon.