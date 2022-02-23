ARK: Survival Evolved and more hit PlayStation Plus in March

Sony announced its PlayStation Plus lineup of free games coming to the service in March. They include the massively multiplayer online title ARK: Survival Evolved, the Sonic the Hedgehog racing spinoff Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends.

The new titles will be available to claim starting on March 1. Each of these titles is free to anyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus, which also allows players to access online multiplayer and various deals from the PlayStation store.

ARK: Survival Evolved is the most prolific title in the pack. This MMO survival game places players on a mysterious island abundant in dangerous forces that includes dinosaurs. It’s become one of the more unique titles in the survival game genre and the multiplayer aspect keeps things interesting.

For fans of racing, Sonic the Hedgehog, or Mario Kart ripoffs, there’s Team Sonic Racing, a game that takes the formula seen in Sonic Sega All-Stars Racing, but removes all the non-Sonic racers. What sets this game apart is the teamwork mechanic that allows players to share power-ups and speed boosts.

The final two titles of the month are Ghostrunner, a first-person parkour action game, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, an online multiplayer spinoff of the hit Ghost of Tsushima.

With the addition of this slate of games, last month’s titles are set to leave. PS Plus subscribers have until Monday, February 28, to download EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

Editors' Recommendations