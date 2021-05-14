The 2020 action game Ghostrunner is officially getting a sequel. Ghostrunner 2 is currently in production for next-gen consoles and PC.

Ghostrunner is a fast-paced ninja game where players slash through enemies while traversing rooms with skills like wall running. The catch is that every attack is a one-hit kill, not unlike indie hit Katana Zero. That made for a puzzle-like action game that’s about finding the correct route through a level.

Ghostrunner 2 is developed by One More Level, who created the original. It’ll launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Nintendo Switch and last-gen consoles are notably absent from the press release, indicating that it’ll be built as a “next-gen” game, rather than a cross-generational one.

That’s a particularly interesting note, as many third-party games are still being developed for PS4 and Xbox One. EA recently confirmed that the next Battlefield game will be released on past and current-gen consoles, raising questions about how long developers planned to keep supporting both generations. Ghostrunner 2 could signal a sea change in how developers are approaching that gap.

The news comes hot off the heels of publisher 505 Games acquiring the Ghostrunner IP. In discussing the purchase, 505 Games co-founders Rami Galante and Raffi Galante said, “Ghostrunner is one of the most impressive indie games we’ve seen, boasting AAA tech and a unique futuristic cyberpunk-inspired world that’s both intriguing and terrifying.”

Currently, there’s no release date set for Ghostrunner 2. In the meantime, the game’s developers are hard at work on additional content for the first game. It’ll get a long-requested photo mode later this spring, as well as challenges. The game will get a next-gen upgrade sometime this fall.

Editors' Recommendations