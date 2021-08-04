While Ghost of Tsushima is mostly known for its stand-out single-player story, the game’s multiplayer mode, Legends, has apparently gained a fair bit of popularity. So much, in fact, that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will receive a stand-alone release, complete with additional content for anyone that already owns the full game.

Set to launch on September 3, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available on both PS4 and PS5 and cost just $29. According to a post on the PlayStation blog from Darren Bridges, a senior game designer at developer Sucker Punch Productions, Legends will be the same as what players will find in the full game, with the exception of some single-player rewards earned during the campaign. Legends owners will also be able to upgrade to the full version of the game for $40 on PS4 or $50 on PS5.

Along with a standalone release, a suite of new content is coming to Legends, including a new mode titled Rivals. Rivals combines PvP and PvE elements, pitting players against each other in a kind of proxy battle. Two teams of two are matched up in each game, with the goal of defeating waves of enemies. Every enemy defeated yields Magatama, a currency that can be used to purchase Shades that block opponents from purchasing their own items, place curses on them, and generally make things worse. After collecting a certain amount of Magatama, players unlock a final wave that they have to beat in order to win.

For those looking to get into the world of Ghost of Tsushima, a Director’s Cut version of the game is set to launch on August 20 for PS4 and PS5.

