Digital Trends
Gaming

Valve responds after ‘Artifact’ slammed for taking microtransactions too far

Aaron Mamiit
By

Artifact, the upcoming digital card game based on DOTA 2, was targeted by heavy criticism for its monetization model, prompting Valve to make changes heading into its public beta stage.

Shortly after Valve lifted the streaming embargo on Artifact, popular Twitch streamers such as Disguised Toast and Savjz published their comments on the upcoming card game.

The gameplay of Artifact is interesting, to say the least, with its attempt to mimic the style of DOTA 2 with heroes and three lanes on the playing field, along with a unique resources system consisting of mana and gold. The issue pointed out by some streamers, including some users on various threads on Reddit over the weekend, is the game’s microtransactions.

The base game of Artifact costs $20, and buying it gives players 10 booster packs from the base set named Call to Arms, five event tickets, and a pair of starter decks composed of common cards. Initially, the only way to earn new cards is by spending real-world money. Players may purchase booster packs at $2 each, buy specific cards through the Steam marketplace, or win cards through game modes that require event tickets at $1 each.

Heroes, which are needed to play in Artifact, may only be acquired through the Call to Arms packs. Players will have no choice but to hit the marketplace or keep spending real-world money to buy booster packs if they are looking for a specific hero.

In comparison, Blizzard’s Hearthstone offers players various ways of earning new cards and gold to purchase booster packs by completing daily quests, winning regular matches, participating in the weekly Tavern Brawl, and competing in Arena. All of the methods are accessible without requiring players to spend real-world cash.

Valve, addressing the early backlash against Artifact‘s monetization model, tried to make amends through a blog post. Valve will be adding a Call to Arms Phantom Draft, which will allow players to draft with their friends, and the Casual Phantom Draft gauntlet in Casual Play, which will allow players to practice drafting without spending an event ticket, to the game’s public beta. Additionally, before the end of the public beta, Valve will add a system that will allow players to recycle extra, unwanted cards in Artifact into event tickets.

It remains to be seen if Valve’s actions are enough to ease the outrage of players, but the early responses to the changes appear to be mostly positive.

Artifact is set to be released on November 28 on Steam. Valve announced the digital card game at The International 2017, when most players were expecting Half-Life 3.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Twitch viewers aren’t tuning in to watch ‘Fallout 76’ gameplay

Fallout 76 has experienced a sharp decline in viewership not just when compared to the numbers for Fallout 4, but also compared to the game's B.E.T.A. period last month. Sales also appear to be lower than they were with Fallout 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Computing

Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
let's go pikachu mew battle
Product Review

‘Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Let’s Go Eevee’ feel like true ‘Pokémon Go’ RPGs

Pokémon: Let’s Go’s simplified reimagining of Pokémon Yellow has a great balance of old and new mechanics. It has a streamlined approach that makes it easy to get into, but depth remains for longtime fans.
Posted By Steven Petite
battlefield 5 multiplayer best weapons v to use in
Gaming

Dominate in multiplayer with a few of our favorite 'Battlefield 5' weapons

Here are some of the best weapons you can use to get the upper hand in Battlefield 5's multiplayer, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and anti-tank tools.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hitman 2 beginners guide featured
Gaming

How to become a master assassin and perfect the art of execution in 'Hitman 2'

'Hitman 2' introduces new and improved story missions with a scale that can feel overwhelming if you're not prepared. Learn everything you need to know to obtain a high score while remaining unnoticed.
Posted By Diego Arguello
episode 20 tracer overwatch 0 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nissan turmoil, product designer Jae Yoo of Nerf, and more

For today's episode of Digital Trends Live, we turn our attention to the L.A. Auto Show and Lamborghini's race-ready version of the Urus. We also speak with Jae Yoo of Nerf and MLS defender Zarek Valentin about their origins, modern tech…
Posted By Brandon Widder
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

The best Gamestop Black Friday deals in 2018

Gamestop is hosting one heck of a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion period, highlighted by excellent deals on games, gaming consoles, and gaming accessories. We combed through everything and have all the best Gamestop Black Friday…
Posted By Steven Petite
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit