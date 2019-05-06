Share

Ubisoft slowed down the development cycle for the Assassin’s Creed games, reinvigorating the series as a result, but the next title has seemingly sprung a leak. WCCFTech reports that Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok has surfaced and there are screenshots to go along with some of the game mechanics, story, and post-launch details.

If the name didn’t give it way, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok is set in the age of Vikings. Though the name and the newer details weren’t known, our previous report shared that anonymous sources revealed the new Assassin’s Creed game’s setting and watchful players of Ubisoft’s The Division 2 have even noticed Norse images featuring AC’s Apple of Eden scattered around Washington D.C.

Despite the previous reports and because the game is still in development, take these new leaks with a grain of salt. Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, allegedly code-named Kingdom, is going to be a cross-gen title. Considering it’s supposed to launch sometime in 2020, this would line up with the estimated launch windows for both the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox (code-named Scarlett). The original code name for the game actually plays into the game being split into various kingdoms. The leak suggests the game’s map will encompass Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norward, and Finland. Further, all of the spaces include settlements that have customization and in-game economy mechanics. There are large-scale conquest battles that players engage in to weaken enemy control in the various regions as well.

There are some classic Assassin’s Creed elements that will be returning, like becoming an assassin and using a hidden blade. Modern Assassin’s Creed features like RPG skill building, co-op, and ship combat also make a return, but there is one significant change to the formula if this leak is to be believed. Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok will reportedly remove question marks on the map and retool the ship combat to focus more on exploration. The breakdown specifically suggests the exploration will be similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which could be a refreshing shift away from the icon-overload in Ubisoft’s open world games.

As far as the story goes, players will team up with legendary viking Ragnar Lodbrok and help to create the Great Heathen Army with Assassin’s Creed lore weaved into it. We’ll have to wait for an official Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok reveal to see what features from this leak make the cut.