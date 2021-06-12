The next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion, The Siege of Paris, will launch for all platforms this summer on an unspecified date. Valhalla will also receive DLC support well into its second year.

This news comes by way of the Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021, which featured lots of new details on the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is getting both some short- and long-term updates.

The Siege of Paris will include new weapons, abilities, and gear, plus additional enemies to fight. In this expansion, players will be sent to — you guessed it — Paris, where the main character, Eivor, will come across “key historical figures.” Those who own Valhalla’s season pass will gain access to The Siege of Paris expansion at no additional cost. Or, it can be purchased individually without the season pass.

During the presentation, Karen Lee, Ubisoft Montreal’s senior community developer, said: “While this year will be a very active year for the game, we’re already working on more expansions for next year. Something tells me that Eivor is not done with Odin yet.” This marks the first time an Assassin’s Creed game will get DLC in its second year, as Ubisoft shifts away from annually releasing core games in the series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched in 2020 and is the most successful game in the series. It’s unclear when the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game will launch, but players will have plenty to enjoy until then thanks to Valhalla’s post-launch support.

